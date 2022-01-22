Fashion
The best moments in fashion and just like that
Sex and the City’s reboot, And Just Like That, didn’t disappoint fans with its fashion.
The show, which follows the characters of Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis), delivered several notable fashion moments that reference beloved pieces from the original series (i.e. Bradshaws wedding shoes), as well as sought-after new apparel and accessories, such as Gucci and Balenciagas Hacker Project bags.
No more WWD
What we brought new was just updating it. Make it more modern. Working with new designers, new young designers, internationally, said Danny Santiago, one of the reboots’ costume designers, in an interview with WWD. Thanks to Instagram, we were able to find all these new people that we could bring in. But again, sticking to what the girls already had when it came to their types of looks.
Here, WWD breaks down some of the best fashion moments from the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. Read on to find out more.
Manolo Blahnik wedding shoes
Courtesy of HBO
And Just Like That started with a fashionable Easter egg in the first episode where Bradshaw pulls out her beloved blue satin Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps which she calls her wedding shows because she wore them when she married Mr. Big in the first Sex and the City film to wear to the York girls’ piano recital.
The fun fashion moment didn’t last long as Bradshaws shoes were ruined after she returned home to reunite with her hubby. die of a heart attack in the shower.
Oscar de la Renta dresses
Courtesy of HBO
The reboot’s first episode introduces audiences to now-teen York kids Lily and Rock attending the alumni piano recital in matching floral dresses by Oscar de la Renta. Read, performed by Cathy Ang, wears the Rosette cocktail dress, while her younger brother Rock, played by Alexa Swinton, reluctantly wears a maxi version with the same floral pattern. The dresses matched those of their mother, who wore a similar floral dress by Lela Rose.
Fendi purple sequin baguette bag
Courtesy of HBO
After Mr. Bigs died and returned to her West Village apartment, Bradshaw apparently returned to her fashion roots, wearing an oversized white tulle skirt paired with a striped sweater.
She dives back into her fashion archives again by pairing the look with her iconic purple sequined Fendi baguette bag, which made an appearance in the original series’ third season in a memorable scene of Bradshaw being mugged in the street.
The unknown dress
Courtesy of HBO
Controversy erupted before the reboot aired when paparazzi photos captured Parker wearing a paisley-print dress that was originally labeled as a Forever 21 piece. The possibility of Bradshaw wearing a dress from the fast-fashion retailer surprised many of those who were used to it. to the character dressing exclusively in high-end designers.
The controversy quickly dissipated after the shows’ costume designers revealed that the piece had been purchased from a vintage store years earlier and did not come with tags, so it was unclear what brand came from the dress.
Nonetheless, the outfit that was finally seen in the third episode became one of the standout looks of the season when Bradshaw paired the look with a Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project handbag and glittery heels by Terry. de Havilland.
The LTW raglan dress
Craig Blankenhorn/Courtesy of HBO
One of the show’s newcomers is actress Nicole Ari Parkers Lisa Todd Wexley also known as LTW who befriends York through their children’s school. Wexley invites York and her husband to a dinner party where she wears a vintage Rianna + Nina raglan dress in the brand’s carnival print.
She paired the look with her signature chunky jewelry, including a Patricia von Musulin ebony and amber necklace, Mark Davis Jewelry bangles, black Monies oversized bracelet, Emefa ring and We Dream in Color swan earrings.
The Fendi look
Craig Blankenhorn/Courtesy of HBO
And Just Like That has seen several other style stars emerge, including real estate agent Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury. Patel wears several chic outfits throughout the season, including a brown georgette shirt and matching satin skirt from the Fendis Fall 2021 collection, the first designed by Kim Jones, in the fourth episode.
She teamed the look with other high fashion accessories from Valentino, including a gold belt, studded platform sandals and the Roman Stud handbag.
The leopard print suit
Craig Blankenhorn/Courtesy Photo
Patel had another standout fashion moment in episode six wearing a brown leopard print suit by Etro, which she paired with Linda Farrow sunglasses and Verdura jewelry.
The Norma Kamali Diana dress
Courtesy of HBO
Before the season aired, on-set photos of Parker wearing a Norma Kamali light blue bodycon dress went viral as fans quickly began referring to the look as the new Carrie Bradshaw gown. Many described the look as a more mature take on Bradshaw’s iconic nude dress, which was a defining fashion moment in the original series.
Bradshaw wears the Norma Kamali dress in episode seven when she goes on her first date after Mr. Bigs’ death. She paired the dress with a vintage Max Mara blazer.
The vintage Jean Paul Gaultier suit
Craig Blankenhorn/Courtesy of HBO
Perhaps one of his most polarizing looks, Bradshaw went for a vintage moment in episode seven by wearing a gray suit paired with a brown polka dot shirt, red tie and purple jacket from the spring 1997 collection. by Jean-Paul Gaultiers.
The smoking outfit
Courtesy of HBO
Fans were left baffled when on-set photos of Parker were released of her wearing what appeared to be one of the most bizarre outfits in Bradshaw’s history. The look consisted of a pink gingham Batsheva house dress, undone Mary Jane heels, a blue hoodie, a patterned scarf and purple dishwashing gloves.
The look made its appearance in the eighth episode of the series where it was made clear that Bradshaw’s look was actually intentional. As she reduced her cigarette intake to just one a day, she said if the cigarette smoke lingered on her clothes it would stop her progressing, so she wore a specific outfit to take her cigarette break daily.
The Versace Mille Feuille Dress
Craig Blankenhorn/Courtesy of HBO
Episode eight brought back another beloved piece from the original Sex and the City series: the Bradshaws Versace Mille Feuille dress she wore in the two-part original series finale. The dress debuted while Bradshaw was in Paris with her boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky, who coined the dress’s name because of its many layers of tulle.
The dress returns in the reboot series during a scene where Bradshaw goes through her fashion archives, bringing it out to impress Patel and saying she’s only worn the dress twice (once in Paris and once in a seat in his apartment to eat a whole plate of Jiffy Pop).
Bradshaw eventually wears the dress again at the very end of the episode after making amends with his young downstairs neighbor, who tells Bradshaw that she’s cool.
