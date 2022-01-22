We can only imagine how many people make up Beyonc’s glam squad, but one person who made sure she was always dressed to impress was her mother, Tina Lawson. Mrs. Tina worked not only as a stylist for her daughter, but also for Destiny’s Child, often making their outfits herself. It was sometimes difficult to keep up with women’s ever-changing styles, but Lawson recently revisited a Beyonc classic to give some insight into just how heavy the workload is.

In 2006, Beyonc released her second solo studio album B’Day, and a notable single was “Freakum Dress”. The video showed the singer wearing what appeared to be a dozen looks throughout the clip and Ms Tina laughs at how many she had to do to satisfy her daughter’s vision.

Beyonce
Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images

Lawson shared a clip from the “Freakum Dress” music video and added that it was a long week of filming as Beyonce requested one outfit after another.

“Lord, I remember that day, Beyonce kept saying, ‘I need one more dress, mom, I need two more dresses,'” Ms. Tina recalled. me and Tim made them!!! We did them while we were talking. The green I did on her!! Lord, that was 5 days 24 hours!! How did we do??? Freakum dresses up for real[crying laughing emoji][red heart emojis].”

The hard work was definitely worth it as “Freakum Dress” remains a club staple. Check out Tina Lawson’s post and visual for “Freakum Dress” below.