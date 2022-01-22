louis vuitton: Emotions run deep as Louis Vuitton pays tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh with its latest collection

PARIS: There were tears on the catwalk on Thursday as the latest Louis Vuitton show by American designer Virgil Abloh, whose death shocked the industry last year, drew rapturous applause at Paris Fashion Week.

The multi-talented DJ, architect and designer died in November at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer.

A close collaborator of Kanye West, Abloh was the first black American to be named creative director of a major French fashion house and brought streetwear and a less elite approach to the world of luxury.



His latest menswear show was built around an elaborate “Dreamhouse” concept featuring angels and elaborately dressed breakdancing models.



A model presents a creation by the late designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during men’s fashion week in Paris, France.

There was a typical mix of street style and high-end style, with skirts, laces and heels – and even an outfit that evoked a wedding dress topped with a cap – showing her contempt for the boundaries between women. sexes.

“I don’t believe in gender, I believe in design,” Abloh said in the show’s notes.

In the end, as the creator traditionally bowed, his team emerged instead, bringing the audience to their feet, many of whom had tears in their eyes.

Dior designer Kim Jones has paid tribute to the man who replaced him at the head of Louis Vuitton in 2018.

“It’s going to be very emotional,” Jones said before the show.

“(Virgil and I) traveled the world together. I feel very lucky to have known him. It’s such a waste to think of what he would have done.

“He planned everything so perfectly until the last minute. You have to congratulate him, he was so brave,” added Jones.



Louis Vuitton claims that the final collection was 95% ready at the time of Abloh’s death.

This has bought the company time to find a replacement for the coveted position, although it won’t be easy to match Abloh’s credibility.

“It’s a choice that requires daring, just as Virgil’s choice was daring,” said Serge Carreira, fashion specialist at Sciences Po Paris.

Abloh, who ran his own hugely popular Off-White label before joining Louis Vuitton, was one of the pioneers of cross-brand collaborations, teaming up with Nike, Evian and even Ikea.



Bianca Saunders, a rising black British designer who presented her first show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, said: “What Virgil has given a lot of people is showing them how to be multidisciplinary and not be afraid to create anything you wanted.

“He was really powerful. He impacted so many people’s lives and when I met him he was such a nice person,” she told AFP.

Among the many candidates expected to fill Abloh’s shoes are his former collaborators Samuel Ross and Heron Preston, Reebok designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and British creative director Grace Wales Bonner.

Kanye’s name has also been in the mix.

Louis Vuitton is auctioning 200 pairs of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, designed by Abloh – with a starting price of $2,000.

The money will go to her “Post-Modern” foundation, which sponsors fashion students of African and African-American descent.