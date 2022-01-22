Why the big crisis in luxury fashion could be a good thing

Fashion is traditionally an opaque industry, especially when it comes to luxury. In the past, creators have been secretive about their processes, as have chefs who often prefer not to share the secret of their recipes. This has, of course, changed over the past two years. Consumers are increasingly realizing how much fashion exploited the planet and the people who worked in the industry. They got louder asking the question: Who made my clothes?

When it comes to sustainability and ethical issues, transparency is the only way forward. However, it also reveals a larger problem: fashion, despite being a big industry, is fragile. And the pandemic has exposed all the cracks in the system, especially the growing problems in the global supply chain.

As Priyanka Modi, co-founder and creative director of the AMPM label, says, most people think of fashion houses as places of design and creativity, but in reality, our businesses have many other facets, all of which must be combined. unite seamlessly to create a great consumer experience.

A key facet is making those beautiful designs. Several different raw materials are used in a collection, all of which come from various suppliers, she adds. When just one of them is delayed or unable to supply, the whole process is affected, and supply is only the first step.

The supply chain, something that was once a hidden process, or rather barely talked about, is now the focal point of the industry. The pandemic, among other reasons, has led to congested ports, product shortages and overloaded container ships, driving up prices and manufacturing delays. It is a reality that is gradually educating the luxury consumer about the fragility of this seemingly glamorous industry.

Fashion does not bring joy

Fashion has always had a flawless system that went from spring/summer to fall/winter on autopilot. On the contrary, overproduction was a problem. Now you will hear luxury consumers complaining about the lack of good products on the market and the fact that joy has gone out of fashion.

And they are not wrong. According to the annual report, The State of Fashion, published by Business of Fashion and McKinsey, around half of global businesses experienced supply chain disruptions in 2021, with one in eight severely impacted. This was the result of a combination of global and local factors, including material and component shortages, transportation bottlenecks, unavailability of personnel, and rising shipping costs. More than 85% of fashion executives surveyed expect supply chain disruptions to have a negative impact on business, the report adds.

This means the consumer will have to get used to erratic merchandise and more disruption at the retail level. Hopefully this will force the industry to focus on the products the consumer actually wants instead of what the industry wants the consumer to buy. It is now important for a brand to know which products correspond to its philosophy and to focus on them, explains designer Amit Aggarwal.

For independent labels, the problem is more acute. AMPMs Modi, I think I speak for all my peers when I say that minimum order quantity (MOQ) is always an issue for small and medium businesses, especially when they want to partner with good suppliers. Factories or large suppliers that have some of the best quality materials usually work at very high MOQs or charge high prices for small quantities, which creates a conundrum for small businesses.

Things are even worse for couture labels. Mumbai-based designer Payal Singhal says, “Skilled labor is scarce and that means our production is going to be scarce. This means that we are likely to see fewer embroidered products on the market because there will be less access to embroidery. This will inevitably drive up prices for the end consumer.

As a result, 2022 is shaping up to be a high price year for fashion. industry. On the positive side, high prices could force the often overindulgent luxury consumer to learn the art of buying less and buy better, and also tempt the regular consumer to consider renting for their wardrobe.

The pandemic has brought all of these issues to the fore. As Aggarwal notes, we have seen over the past 1.5 years that while the whole world has gone through such a wave of unexpected emotions, in terms of fashion, people still want to buy niche and unique products.

We’ve seen hashtags like #vocalforlocal and #handmadeinindia become staples in the digital landscape. However, customers should be careful not to be fooled. Some designers are turning to digital. As a label, we don’t do this because we believe in working with an original craft…but a lot of other companies have started doing digital embroideries, says Singhal.

Time for a comeback

On a positive note though, says Modi, the industry appears to have become more organized due to these issues and more aware of how much to produce as well as more analytical for stock distribution. This goes for everyone in the supply chain.

Her label, which is now preparing for its 20th anniversary, for example, has emerged from the pandemic as a complete solution for a women’s ready-to-wear wardrobe. Aggarwal recently opened a flagship store in Mumbais Colaba, and its couture line attempts to redefine the language of bridal couture. Singhal has opened a second store in Mumbai and takes up space in the Aza multi-brand store in Delhi. Brands are trying to reinvent themselves to meet consumer demands and the times we live in.

Prices rising aside (and no one likes those), this might be the best and hopefully most responsible fashion of the year in a long time.

Dress Sense is a monthly fashion column that examines the clothes we wear every day and what they mean to us.

Sujata Assomull is a journalist, author and conscious fashion enthusiast.

