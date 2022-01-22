Fashion
Jennifer Coolidge looks classic in a little black lace dress and pointed pumps for Jimmy Fallon
Jennifer Coolidge took a classic approach to her late-night talk show appearance.
The actress was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to discuss her role on HBO White Lotus and how she got involved in Ariana Grandes music video for Thank You Next. On the show, Coolidge wore a chic and traditional look consisting of a black lace mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress featured long sleeves and a scoop neckline. She added oversized gold hoops as well as a few gold rings to the outfit. Her blonde locks were worn in polished waves, adding to the timeless look of the ensemble.
Courtesy of NBCU
the Revenge of a Blonde alum slipped into a versatile pair of black pumps to complete her look. Her pointed toe style featured triangular toes as well as thin stiletto heels, reaching at least 3 inches in height. The style added a sophisticated touch to the overall classic look of the Coolidges outfit.
Courtesy of NBCU
Pointed toe pumps like Coolidges are arguably back on the shoe scene, sparked by a desire for glamor and disguise. The style is versatile and easy to wear with many types of outfits. In addition to Coolidge, stars like Hilary Duff, Heidi Klum and Britney Spears have been spotted pairing up Christian Louboutin, Andrea Wazen and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.
Watch how high heels have evolved from the 1920s until today.
