Greenpoint this week: sustainable fashion, library programming, and more.





Hello Greenpointers, Sadly, our biggest news this week was a sad outbreak of leptospirosis that traces back to McCarren Park. He’s been responsible for the deaths of several beloved neighborhood pets, and we encourage everyone to speak to their veterinarian and see what steps you need to take to keep your furry friends safe. But we know Greenpointers are resilient and creative, so we featured several stylish businesses last week. Discover Berhaus and Spiti Costa for sustainable fashion. Yoseka Stationery and Archestratus recently expanded their inventory. Two local exhibits have recently opened. We spoke with textile artist Ann Cofta about her new show at Brouwerij Lane. The Greenpoint Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library hosts a one-of-a-kind art program hosted by Lenape. This and other events held at the library are well worth a visit. Lots of food and drink news this week. Cuffie Ridge is a new vegan cafe with a Jamaican twist. Let’s keep an eye out for Wenwen, a new Taiwanese venue opening soon. Meanwhile, kombucha brand Mombucha has long been a neighborhood mainstay. If all of this makes your mouth water, you’re in luck its NYC Restaurant Week, and several local restaurants are taking part. Be sure to check what deals are on offer. Brooklyns Community Board 1 has kicked off its first meeting of the year. Well, recap them for yourself in case you can’t do them. In and around Green Point: A profile of Sparrow, a local contemporary funeral home, in Morning Brew Wenwen will host a pastry pop-up Bnh by Lauren This weekend! Alice Jun of Greenpoint-based rice wine brand Hana Makgeolli was interviewed in the New York Times Both New York Daily News and Brownstoner picked up stories that we broke. Related

