Fashion
Dress for success? | Advice Columns
Im a junior in college, and recently in one of my business classes, my professor started lecturing about how people of my generation present themselves in a lazy and sloppy fashion most of the time and no longer dress for success. He even mentioned that he thinks its inappropriate that many of us students wear sweatpants and baggy clothes to class.
I feel like what he said is unfair because its not like attending his class is equivalent to attending a job interview. I always make sure to dress for success when going to important events, but its normal for college students to wear comfy and casual clothing to classes these days. Is my professor just out of touch with the times?
Dear Feeling Offended: While there might be some truth behind what your professor was trying to say, I agree that the way in which he said it sounds rather demeaning. As you mentioned, its important to dress well for major events such as job interviews because putting thought into the way you present yourself communicates how much you value the undertaking.
Perhaps your professor feels as though his students do not value their education enough to come to class in decent attire, and that is frustrating to him. A student may not feel that wearing sweatpants to class has any effect on their ability to learn, but your professor may interpret it as a sign of disrespect and carelessness. You are right that these differences in perspective are most likely generational to some extent, as dress code norms have changed significantly across the decades.
Although your professor should not have approached this topic from a position of judgment and ridicule, I still encourage you to consider his perspective. The truth is that the way in which you present yourself to the world does matter, as it sends a message to those around you about the kind of person you are. I dont believe that anyone is expecting you to wear a dress suit to class every day, but maybe consider swapping the sweatpants or pajama bottoms for a nice pair of jeans. Not only will this communicate to others that you have enough self-respect to make yourself look presentable but you may also discover that it is easier to remain focused and productive throughout the day when you are properly dressed.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I have a pretty good boyfriend but there is one thing about him that does bother me quite a bit. He often mentions his ex-girlfriend, but not in a way that he misses seeing her, just that certain things remind him of places they went together.
For example, we went to see a music concert together last weekend and he had to bring up which other music shows he has seen in the past with her, and which venues they attended previously. Last summer, we traveled to a recreational lake area about an hour from our city, and he again brought up his girlfriend and how many times they visited the same lake. This drives me crazy!
How can I get him to stop talking about all the things he and his ex-girlfriend did together? Dont get me wrong, she is now dating someone else and he is very good to me, but his constant reminders of their past time together dont sit well with me.
Don’t want to hear about her, via email
Dear Don’t Want To Hear About Her: Tell him this directly! Be calm and look him in the eyes and tell him how much you care for him. Explain how you would never constantly bring up in front of him your times spent with previous boyfriends.
Tell him your goal in the relationship is to get along great with him, and that if he shares a reciprocal goal, you can improve things immediately by cutting out the past discussions involving him. If he wants to mention he has visited certain places before, tell him thats fine but dont always raise his name in each instance.
If he truly cares for you, this should be an easy adjustment for him.
Thank him in advance and let him know if theres some similar thing you can do that will help strengthen your relationship, and that you are absolutely open to making similar adjustments yourself.
Sources
2/ https://thebrunswicknews.com/opinion/advice_columns/dress-for-success/article_0c843fc9-56a6-590c-a7fa-62e6f782778d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022