Fashion
Emerging fashion photographers to follow
I am deeply inspired by ordinary people, explains Thala Gochez. Whether it’s the way a woman working at my local grocery store has her hair and makeup done or how a man stands at a bus stop. Like many photographers of his generation, a humanistic sensitivity to his subjects and to people in the world informs his work as much as his aesthetic taste. Similarly, when asked who her dream subject would be, photographer Courtney Sofiah Yates described a collaborative project with a group of young people where they would create a story through photographs taken in their favorite location. With this thoughtful approach in mind, we’ve brought together four must-have emerging photographers who are helping to shape the future of fashion imagery. We asked them about their influences and inspirations and for an image that they think sums up their artistic approach.
Photo: Courtesy of Thala Gochez
Which artists have had the most influence on your practice, and can you describe their impact on your work?
My community has had the most influence on my creative practice. I am deeply inspired by ordinary people. Whether it’s the way a woman working at my local grocery store has her hair and makeup done or the way a man stands at a bus stop, I feel a deep connection to my community and visualize constantly pictures in my head while walking down the street. I usually carry around a small notebook and a Polaroid camera and constantly jot down ideas and concepts as a creative kickstart.
Can you describe a time when it really became clear that photography was your medium of choice?
I naturally started expressing my creativity through fashion styling, but I wanted to create concepts beyond a fashion-driven visual. I decided to take a film camera from my local one dollar swap meet and capture and amplify real stories in places the subjects have real connections to while keeping the fashion strong. I immediately realized the power of photography and how it can empower and connect the community. I haven’t looked back since! I feel honored and immensely privileged to have access to every story I capture and hold it with such integrity, love and respect.
What is your dream subject and where would you photograph it?
I would love to photograph Kendrick Lamar. I’m super inspired by his artistry, of course, but also by how he stays connected to his community. It would be truly amazing to capture him in his neighborhood.
Photo: Courtesy of Courtney Sofiah Yates
Which artists have had the most influence on your practice, and can you describe their impact on your work?
I think the artists who influenced me the most are the ones who gave me more space to feel than I had before discovering their work. It is impossible to give a short answer. Edward Yang, Camille Billops, Claire Denisall directors who totally changed my way of imagining human pain. Musicians as diverse as Summer Walker and Caetano Veloso have created new tales of love. The writers Bell Hooks, James Baldwin and Christina Sharpe as well as Jonathan Franzen, Octavia Butler and Virginia Woolf, whether they were fiction or non-fiction, changed me in some way. Right now I’m also inspired by the painter Chioma Ebinama, whose work totally blew me away when I first saw it just a few months ago. Ming Smith, Carrie Mae Weems, Dawoud Bey, Jeff Wall and so many more are photographers I’m grateful to learn from, even if I don’t know them personally. My friends Guarionex Rodriguez Jr., Chad Hillard, Rasaan Wyzard, Cheril Sanchez, among others, are current image makers I continue to learn from. They are some of the most dope and loving artists I know, I believe peer connection is the lifeblood for sustainability.
Can you describe a time when it really became clear that photography was your medium of choice?
It was then that I photographed my very first picture. I was like 11 years old. The image was of a green field with trees in the background and terrible lens flare. I made the whole thing ridiculously saturated and contrasty, dropping the greens almost to a turquoise hue and the sky to a dodgy yellow haze. In fact, I noticed recently that I had created a very similar shade for the grass in a more recent image, one of my favorites from last year, and it reminds me that the artist I was then knew what she was doing! But yeah, I was hooked from that day on.
What is your dream subject and where would you photograph it?
I would love to photograph a group of young people who are all going through a tough time, whatever that means to them. I let them take me where they felt good, and we made a story with that place as a backdrop, and we told the story through photographs. My other dream subject is Mariah Carey; I would photograph her at the piano.
Photo: Courtesy of Lea Winkler
Which artists have had the most influence on your practice, and can you describe their impact on your work?
After seeing the Rineke Dijkstra retrospective at the Guggenheim, I wanted nothing more than to be a derivative of her work. Her ability to capture vulnerability and honesty has always drawn me to her. In my own practice, I want to create images that can speak to contemporary culture through these same principles. Whether through the subject, the garment or the environment, I want to appeal to the timeless quality that her work embodies so well.
Can you describe a time when it really became clear that photography was your medium of choice?
The camera has always been a means of opening up generally privatized or closed worlds to those on the outside. I have always longed to connect and explore the lives of others for me, those from other creative fields. No other medium grants this kind of access where you can truly and sincerely have the ability to connect.
What is your dream subject and where would you photograph it?
My dream subject is someone who can approach the process of photography with intention and respect for each other. This is the space where the magic can operate!
Which artists have had the most influence on your practice, and can you describe their impact on your work?
I should say Ana Mendieta. My photography teacher told me about her and I was instantly impressed. I never thought of photographing myself or anyone like she did.
Can you describe a time when it really became clear that photography was your medium of choice?
It was always pretty clear to me from a very young age, but I think the turning point was in college when I realized photography interested me more than anything I was studying, so I gave up and committed to continuing my career.
What is your dream subject and where would you photograph it?
Miranda July. Fingers in the nose. I would like to photograph it in its natural element.
