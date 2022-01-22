Sania Mirza does it again. Just like she did on motherhood, Pakistani wife and courtship

Sania Mirza is synonymous with Indian tennis. With six Grand Slams and 47 titles to her credit, she is India’s most successful tennis player.

Her name is also usually followed by the descriptor first Indian woman to Sania Mirza became the first Indian woman to win a Womens Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in 2005, in her home city of Hyderabad. She is also the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam title in doubles, the first Indian woman to be ranked No. 27 in singles and the first Indian woman to be ranked No. 1 in singles or doubles.

And earlier this week, she became India’s first women’s tennis superstar to announce his retirement. According to his statement, the 2022 season will be his last.

Kudos poured in for the tennis star on her remarkable career, with many call she the queen and an inspiration. Celebrities such as Rakshanda Khan, former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, Asian Games gold medalist Somdev Devvarman and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor were among the many who rented his decision and wishes him a successful 2022 season.

In her 21-year career, Sania Mirza has endured far more than the average athlete, from fatwas to called Daughter in law from Pakistan. But with his nose piercing, witty t-shirts and sassy comebacks, Mirza made an indelible impression on a generation of Indians, whether they followed tennis or not.

She is the first of her kind, and I hope not the last. His decision to retire was encounter an outpouring of love on social media too, with many congratulating her on the end of an era. That’s why Sania Mirza is ThePrints Reporter of the Week.

No stranger to controversy

The Indians saw her as a woman first, a Muslim second, and an athlete third. As a result, every aspect of her performance, from the clothes she wore on the court to what she does when she relaxes, was scrutinized.

At the height of Sania Mania in 2005, the Sunni Ulema Board Posted a fatwa against her because of her indecent dress, calling her tennis skirt and shirts un-Islamic and corrupt. That year at Wimbledon, she wore a t-shirt proclaiming that well-behaved women rarely make history.

A few years later, at the age of 21, she was accused of having disrespected the Indian flag: a complaint was filed against her because she was photographed with her feet up, her toes pointing towards the tricolor flag. In 2005, Mirza would have did not take the field at an international tournament until the organizers hoisted the Indian flag the right way, after accidentally hoisting it upside down.

Her subsequent marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 attracted unnecessary attention and speculation, bizarrely calling their patriotism into question. The pair were forced to navigate rumors that they would change nationality or sabotage their chances in a game.

Twelve years later, the couple are still together and often post photos and videos on Instagram. Their three-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, is an Instagram influencer in his own right with over a lakh followers. Mirza herself has nearly nine million followers on Instagram and more than nine million on Twitter, her travel and training reels and posts providing a window into her life and career.

against all odds

Sania Mirza came to international attention at the age of 15 after winning her first Asian Games title in 2002. Three years later, in 2005, she lost to Serena Williams in the third round of the Open from Australia. The image of an 18-year-old Mirza shaking hands with the legendary Williams, both dressed in yellow, has earned a place in India’s sports hall of fame.

Women in sport do not have the same access to resources and funding available to men, which Mirza has underline. There are only two Indian women who have competed internationally before her: Nirupama Mankad and Nirupama Vaidyanathan. With very little support of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Mirza’s success was charted by his family. His father, Imran Mirza, is still his coach and mentor. Her first sponsor was GVK Industries, and she also received support from male tennis stalwart Mahesh Bhupathi.

She broke into the top 100 seeds in 2007, reaching her high singles rank of 27 in 2007. After a series of injuries and five surgeries, Mirza focused on her doubles career. The last singles event she participated in was in 2012, by which time she had already had two Grand Slams under her belt: her mixed doubles partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi won the 2009 Australian Open and the Open de France 2012. She won another Grand Slam in mixed doubles in 2014 with the US Open.

Mirza hit her stride in 2015 when she teamed up with Martina Hingis, a former world number one she had beaten in the past. The two became known as Santina, along with one of the best doubles partnerships in the Open Era. Together they have won 14 titles, including three Grand Slams. The partnership ended in 2016, but Mirza continued to win titles before going on maternity leave in 2018.

Between playing internationally and attracting controversial media attention, Mirza and his father have also started Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad. She returned to play internationally in 2020, winning a title.

End of one era, beginning of another

Sania Mirza is an icon for Indian female athletes. She’s also articulate, fashionable, and not afraid to show her personality both on and off the field. She grew up under intense media coverage, which often mocked and questioned her choices, whether it was about her husband, her clothes or her lifestyle.

Despite this, Mirza did exactly what she wanted, and with conviction. In 2016, during an interview to promote his autobiography, Rajdeep Sardesai request asks her a sexist question: had she planned to settle down?

You look disappointed that I’m not choosing motherhood over being world number one at the time, she fired back.

When Mirza chose motherhood in 2018, she chose it on her own terms. In 2020, she is back on the field and wins the first tournament she participates in, the Hobart International.

Today, his retirement is also on his own terms. As an athlete, she chooses not to force herself to keep performing when her body is exhausted. At 35, after a pioneering tennis career, she chose herself.

