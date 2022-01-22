10 Dark Academia fashion finds to buy right now





Haven’t quite nailed down your 2022 fashion aesthetic yet? Reliable. With countless trends to consider, from the Y2K resurgence to the cottagecore phenomenon, there are plenty of options to take inspiration from. But today we were here to make a not-so-subtle case to try out Dark Academia. In case you haven’t yet immersed yourself in this TikTok subculture, here’s what you need to know: it’s a mix of styles, from classic preppy to worn-out vintage. Essentially, the goal is to make it look like you’ve just walked off the set of a Harry Potter movie, or like you’re about to teach a lesson in Greek literature. On TikTok, a search for videos tagged with Dark Academia yields thousands of content, with creators sharing their most moody, slightly edgy and slightly gothic ensembles. You could easily spend hours browsing the platform for #OOTD inspo, which includes everything from oversized tweed blazers to tailored plaid pants. Dark Academia takes a fictionalized view of everything traditionally considered academic, think lecture halls, libraries, letter writing, you get the idea. It’s like college is all about the learning aspect and not, you know, all the dating drama and terrible hangovers. Whether you’re currently a student or not, Dark Academia has a style roadmap you can refer to whenever you need some fashion motivation. And although this subculture has not yet become mainstream, its popularity continues to grow. To add elements of the cute and spooky Dark Academia lifestyle to your wardrobe, check out the roundup below. 1 A classic coat Put on this oversized coat literally whatever for an instantly assembled set. It is particularly chic with a turtleneck and fitted pants. 2 A plaid skirt You can’t channel the Dark Academia vibes without several plaid pieces, starting with this classic skirt. Wear with a cable knit jumper and Chelsea boots for the complete look. 3 A short cardigan Never underestimate the power of a cute little cropped cardigan. Layer one over a sleeveless tank top or turtleneck for a totally polished feel. 4 A patterned sweater cardigan You heard it here: sweater vests are officially back, and the bolder the pattern, the better. Plus, who doesn’t love those retro hues? 5 A checkered bustier Plaid is a little unexpected in bustier form, but it makes a must-have sartorial statement. Layer it over a long-sleeve top for a year-round look, perfect for date night or girly brunch. 6 A pair of leather moccasins Whatever Dark Academia outfit you’re wearing, chances are these chunky loafers will go with it. We love a versatile queen! seven A big scarf The bigger the scarf, the better. That’s all we have to say. (And hey, that plaid print is pretty eye-catching too.) 8 A chic sweater A timeless cable knit sweater is a wardrobe staple because its so easy to style. Wear it under a tweed blazer and add distressed bootcut jeans for a head-to-toe Dark Academia ensemble. 9 A plaid blazer Yes, more plaid, please! This timeless blazer works perfectly with a button-up or pussy-bow blouse, like here. ten An elegant bag This hand-sewn bag is the perfect size for everyday use: big enough for the essentials, small enough not to take up too much space. It’s ideal for hands-free access when you’re on the go.

