Fashion lessons to learn from her choice of dresses





When it comes to making a fashion statement, we are often on the lookout for fashion inspiration from Bollywood celebrities. Whether it’s festive fashion or a date night; Bollywood celebrities have never failed to wow us with their fashion choices. Whether it’s spreading ultimate glamor on the red carpet with sparkly dresses or keeping it low key in chic casual outfits at the airport, Bollywood fashion has intrigued us all and this time we’re all ready to go. take inspiration from Gen Z actress Ananya Panday’s fashion for slaying like a pro. From beach styles to evening wear, we have the best Ananya Panday inspired looks you can try right now! Ananya Panday inspired styles to accentuate your fashion 1. The party diva Glam and shine is exactly what we want our party outfit to look like and we have the best inspiration for you. Ananya Panday’s chic style is exactly what we’re looking for. In a stunning asymmetrical fire red dress, the actress takes on the fashion sphere with her looks. With a pulled back bun and perfect red lips, she looks like an absolute diva. She paired her glamorous look with a pair of red strappy heels, making an absolute statement. 2. Just the perfect date The LBD signature is a date-proof outfit! And actress Ananya Panday is proof that you definitely can’t live without this fashion staple. In a black one-shoulder mini, the actress makes a chic case of monochrome outfits. She gave a sporty touch to her look by pairing it with a pair of white sneakers. 3. Be a fashionable bridesmaid BFF wedding is like the ultimate fashion affair and Ananya Panday gives us some major style goals to take inspiration from. Taking her ethnic game up several notches, the actress creates a bohemian chic vibe in this gorgeous lehenga. In a beautiful blue lehenga, the actress looks absolutely ethereal. The intensive work of embroidery and stonework makes it all the more elegant and versatile. 4. A casual day out with friends Hanging out with your girl gang is probably the best feeling and fashion moment too. In a stunning green crop top and brown pants, Ananya Panday is giving us a serious fashionsa vibe. As much as we love the style, we love how laid back and understated it is, making it worth a try. 5. A Beach Getaway Sooner or later, we definitely know that we take a quick beach vacation. And for those days, this outfit is bliss. In a great easy-to-wear printed coordinated ensemble look, Ananya Panday is already giving us a summer vibe. She opted for a bikini top and paired it with loose printed pants and a loose shrug in the same style.

