The 100th edition of WESA presents the bold fashion trends of 2022





From WESA From the 100th anniversary opening party fashion show to the last day of the show, we discovered many exciting new fashion trends for 2022. the Western and English sales associations (WESA) The January 2022 trade show has passed, but we can’t forget the grandeur of it all. Western and English retailers from across the country gathered at Dallas Mall to celebrate 100 years of WESAand birthday. WESA has promoted and preserved Western industry and lifestyle since 1922. The anniversary celebration kicked off with a fashion show, showcasing some of the exhibitors’ 550 pieces, followed by an awards celebration 2022, anniversary winners and gifts. Throughout the winter event, there were also daily parties as part of the 100and Birthday party. Western Fashion Trends 2022 Bolder color palettes Bolder colors will once again take center stage in 2022. We love our neutrals, but we were excited about the bolder, richer hues. Spring colours: snow pink and blue, and light greens. blacks of freedom the boots are cool enough to propel us into warmer weather.

Fall color palette: rich earth tones. More chocolate browns, beautiful olive greens, vibrant golds and mineral blues with hints of magenta. by Tasha Polizzi Adirondack Blanket Coat in Mulberry is a fine example of such colors. Upcoming boot styles from Liberty Black. Tasha Polizzi coat in Mulberry. 1/2 Raw Boots Boots are a must and rawhide has its day. We’ve seen lots of brightly colored ones, like Fenoglios, but we also saw several in olive green, like a boot of Justin Boots upcoming vintage line. Fenoglio’s new “Easter Egg” rough-out boots. Justin Boot’s next vintage line features an olive green cowgirl boot. 1/2 retro western Many western designers have taken inspiration from vintage western patterns and revived them for newer styles and cuts. Panels are also making their way into mainstream fashion. 1/2 New trouser cuts Wide and straight pants are also the new trends of 2022. Vogue Western Boutique shows off the wide fit and Rock’n’roll jeans pants shows the straight fit. Western Vogue Boutiques Classy Cowgirl Collection. Rock & Roll Denim’s suede pants were one of Shaley Ham’s top product picks. 1/2 Long skirts Maxi skirts are back just in time for spring and summer. 1/2 Find out more about the WESA January 2022 show, hosted by the Dallas Market Center, and be on the lookout for new trends to come. Photography: (cover image, fashion show) courtesy of Western & English Sales Association; (Tasha Polizzi coat) courtesy of Tasha Polizzi; (Rock & Roll Denim) courtesy of Shaley Ham; (Classic Cowgirl Collection) courtesy of Western Vogue Boutique; (all others) courtesy of Kaylee Brister

