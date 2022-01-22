How Dallas remembers fashion pioneer Andr Leon Talley





The world pays homage to the legendary vogue editor Andr Leon Talley, who died this week at the age of 73. We start with vogue‘s Anna Wintour, who wrote a heartfelt tribute to her friend and former colleague“Andr’s loss is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically applauded every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries without ever forgetting where he started; those who knew fashion, and vogue, simply because of him; and, not to mention, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were constantly supported by each new discovery of Andrs, which he spoke aloud, and volublely no one could make people more excited than him by the details of fashion seemingly insignificant ones. Even his stream of colorful faxes and emails was a highly anticipated event, something we all looked forward to. Designers, stylists and celebrities around the world remember Talley’s contributions to journalism, fashion and pop culture. That includes creatives in Dallas. Charles Smith II, the Harlem-born, Dallas-based fashion designer, praised his mentor on instagram. “Thank you for your impact on the world, this industry and me. You have shown us that our people can rise through the ranks by being exactly who you are and using that to our advantage while living unabashedly in your truth, with class and dignity. Smith continues, “I will cherish every text, every phone call and every review and I will be the inspiration you have been to me to the next generation and creatives like us as you were to me and so many others. Ruling King of Rest Andrew was there Venny Etienne, the Dallas-based fashion designer and FrontRow contributor, wrote about instagram, “Watch this one tonight. Sleep tight André Leon Talley. Your contribution to the world and to fashion will live forever. Thank you for every day you gave to us. You touched so many lives. His message was accompanied by an image of The Gospel According to Andrew, a 2018 documentary that chronicles Talley’s rise in couture and haute couture as a young and curious black gay man from North Carolina. The documentary is available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu. It’s a good look at the publishers’ four decades as a fashion giant. Pay particular attention to his origins as a young black boy whose introduction to fashion was through Bennie Davis, his southern church-going grandmother. Her best Sunday outfits, which she complemented with gloves, inspired him to dream of luxury and elegance as he sat next to her in the pews of the church. Davis, a cleaner at Duke University, inspired someone Tom Ford would call one of the last great editors. Talley was a champion of a bygone era, where editors and reporters were fully immersed in their areas of expertise, where news professionals witnessed the creation of industry-defying trends, and where friendships were tied on a true love of the profession, and not on partnerships motivated solely by the economy. Talley was an editor who achieved historic firsts and paved the way for forward-thinking designers like LaQuan Smith and famed stylist Law Roach. He gave Rihanna the title of “Princess of the Met Gala” in 2015 as she walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum in a yellow Guo Pei dress. What a joy to exist in a world where a gay Black from the South changed fashion, whose influence was felt from Milan to Dallas. Author



Taylor Crumpton

See profile



Taylor Crumpton is FrontRow's online art editor, D Magazines arts and entertainment blog.

