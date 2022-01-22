Lottie Moss flaunts her incredible figure in a plunging dress during sultry tropical shoot

She never hesitates to show off her phenomenal figure.

And Lottie Moss once again wowed in a sultry tropical photo shoot in a plunging multicolored dress from PrettyLittleThing in Antigua on Friday.

The model, 23, caused a storm on the shore of the beach at Galley Bay Resort & Spa while flaunting every inch of her body and pulling off her best pout.

Stunning: Lottie Moss wowed again in a sultry tropical photoshoot in a plunging multicolored dress from PrettyLittleThing in Antigua on Friday

Taking advantage of the sunshine, Lottie, who got the tongues wagging last year when she opened an OnlyFans account, worked her best angles as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The skintight ensemble showcased her model physique, while showing off the multitude of tattoos on her arms.

Her blonde locks were styled in loose beachy waves and her glam makeup enhanced her gorgeous complexion.

Lottie accessorized stylish hoop earrings as she posed against the luxurious surroundings and clear blue skies.

Work it! The model, 23, unleashed a storm on the shore of the beach at Galley Bay Resort & Spa

Pose: Soaking up the sun, the beauty worked her best angles as she cast a sultry gaze at the camera

Lottie has shared a slew of photos from her travels on social media and her OnlyFans account since returning to her London home.

On Tuesday, she revealed to her fans on Instagram that she dyed her hair pink on a whim.

Meanwhile, Lottie has reportedly fallen in love with another of her tattooed pals, with reports last week claiming she was dating tattooed Valentino model Teddy Corsica.

The model shared a sultry black and white photo of her fellow catwalk star giving her a lollipop on Instagram earlier this month.

Beauty: The figure-hugging ensemble showcased her model physique, while showing off the multitude of tattoos on her arms

Pretty in pink: On Tuesday, she revealed to her Instagram fans that she dyed her hair pink on a whim

New man: Close friends of Basingstoke-born pin-up Teddy, real name Edward Groucher, claimed the couple started dating after Lottie split from Vamps drummer Tristan Evans in November

Close friends of Basingstoke-born pin-up Teddy, real name Edward Groucher, have claimed the couple started dating after Lottie split from Vamps drummer Tristan Evans in November.

A source told MailOnline: “Lottie and Teddy have been dating for several weeks after meeting on the London fashion scene.

“They hang out in the same circles and clicked immediately, despite Lottie calling it out early on on social media.

“Teddy is a bit of a couch surfer in London and has a bad boy image within this clique, but that doesn’t seem to put Lottie off.

They added, “He can talk smooth with anyone and it’s clearly worked out with her.”