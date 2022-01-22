Fashion
Rihanna stuns in nothing but a diamond dress after the release of her lingerie collection
Rihanna shines bright in her diamond lace-up slip dress as she shows off her physique teasing the latest lingerie line
Rihanna continues to get fans hot under the collar as she teases the release of her latest lingerie collection.
The 33-year-old Rude Boy singer posted a smoldering photo on Friday, showing off her incredible figure in a diamond mesh dress.
The Barbados native kept her makeup simple by sporting a brown smokey eye with smudged black eyeliner. She wore her dark black hair to the side to show off her silver earring.
Barbados beauty: A photo of the 33-year-old was posted on a fan account as she posed atop a rock, showcasing her gorgeous face and naked body
The latest post comes after her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, unveiled a new face for the brand: Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon.
Lourdes and Rihanna unveiled the singer’s new lingerie collection on a motel couch.
“Unleash your inner villain…” the brand’s official account captioned the photo of the two stars to almost five million followers.
Beauty designer Fenty stunned in a light pink and yellow two-piece lingerie set as the 25-year-old posed in red lace lingerie with a mesh dress on top.
Lingerie models: Her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, released a photo of the superstar with Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, on Thursday. The two singers posed in Rihanna’s new lingerie collection on a motel couch
Savage X Fenty’s Love On the Edge collection includes boxers, briefs, bras, bodysuits and pajamas meant to highlight the sexy side of Valentine’s Day.
Lourdes’ flowing blue and brown hair was styled in sleek pigtails that flowed down her back and chest as she stared into the camera while her makeup was applied dramatically to highlight her stunning features.
The superstar offspring, whose father is Carlos Leon, accessorized with a chunky silver choker and added height to her petite frame with a pair of classic black stilettos.
Madonna’s daughter: Lourdes’ flowing blue and brown hair was styled in sleek pigtails that flowed down her back and chest as she worked with the camera while her makeup was applied dramatically to highlight his stunning features
Leon is no stranger to working with Savage X Fenty. She appeared as a model for the second time at the brand’s show in September alongside Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid.
Rihanna showed off the variety of the Valentine’s Day collection by flaunting her enviably toned curves in a pale pink strapless top and matching bottoms adorned with orange flowers.
The Umbrella hitmaker’s sleek mullet was bleached down and dyed a peachy pink hue to coordinate with the feminine color palette of her lingerie. She completed the sexy ensemble with pink satin heels with ankle straps.
The Designer: Rihanna showed off the variety of the Valentine’s Day collection by flaunting her enviably toned curves in a pale pink strapless top and matching bottoms adorned with orange flowers
