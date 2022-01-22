Paul Smith: “It’s really time for men to start dressing up again”





This morning, Sir Paul Smith presented his Fall/Winter 2022 collection at the Paris Chamber of Commerce. Smith, who has been at the forefront of Britain’s fashion industry for more than half a century – and who earlier this month was made one of the Companions of Honor for his services to fashion – used the technicolor collection as a platform to show how men should dress after the pandemic. For inspiration, he looked to the golden age of French cinema, first encountered in his late teens. Then the boldly chromatic promotional posters of films by avant-garde directors such as Jean Luc Goddard that littered the streets of his native Nottingham stood in stark contrast to the black-and-white British posters he was used to seeing and l imbued with a feeling of joy. . Smith translated this nostalgic aesthetic touchstone into sharply cut calfskin suits dyed bright green, chore jackets and puffy parkas in bright fuschia, and skinny double-breasted suits in bold cobalt. Similarly, Smith took a dramatically impactful zigzag print found on the Red Room floor in Lynch’s 1990 TV show. twin peaks and used it throughout the collection on oversized sweaters and camp collar shirts. Elsewhere, in keeping with Smith’s vision of a dressy post-pandemic wardrobe, the designer opted for luxurious and opulent materials, including matte satin, lightweight mohair and fluffy shearling worn on outerwear, thick knit vests and ankle-length pants. Suits are unstructured and floaty, while knits are deliberately oversized and relaxed. Smith took the time to talk to QG after today’s show and we chatted about her latest collection. Why did this collection seem appropriate to you for 2022? It is a collection that is very modern, very current. I looked back at the vibrancy of cinema, of course, but it’s certainly not a retrospective collection. We are all spending more time at home, dressing very casually, and as we are now about to break into the world, these fashions in clothing will continue to exist. Some of the biggest fashion brands around the world are really struggling because people aren’t wearing the most classic suit anymore. This collection reflects that and I removed the linings, made the suits less structured, removed the padding from the jackets, especially at the shoulders, and used more flowing fabrics. It is a response to the times in which we live. I shop a lot and am often in the Mayfair store on a Saturday afternoon. I know firsthand what people want, I don’t just read stuff online, but I actually talk to people about how they want to dress.

