Victoria Beckham looks flawless in her lace mini dress as she marks a special event

Matthew Moore

Victoria Beckham is still close friends with her former bandmates and she marked Emma Bunton’s birthday in a stunning mini dress

Victoria Beckham had something to celebrate on Friday as a former member of the band, Emma Bunton, marked his 46th birthday. PHOTOS: Victoria and David Beckham’s $24million Miami penthouse is practically a seven-star hotel – inside ‘Posh Spice’ took to social media to share a photo montage of the pair together, and she stunned in a series of gorgeous outfits as fans were treated to a trip down memory lane. One of her most striking looks came with the first photo where the pair donned mini dresses, and Victoria looked flawless in a lacy number that featured a floral pattern, while Emma looked equally stunning in a blue dress. Loading player… WATCH: Step into seven jaw-dropping celebrity homes Another snap saw the two friends walking hand-in-hand as Victoria sported an all-denim look, while Emma rocked a leather jacket and jeans. SEE: David Beckham shares candid new photo kissing daughter Harper – and wife Victoria reacts MORE: David Beckham just left his wife Victoria the cheekiest note on his lunchbox And the star had the perfect song for the edit, as she chose one of the band’s best-known hits, Say you’ll be there. Victoria had a heartfelt message for her close friend, as she wrote: “Happy birthday @emmaleebunton! So many amazing memories together. We love you so much! Kisses xxx.” Emma was one of the first to respond, as she replied, “The best!!! i love you all so much. X” Victoria shared this beautiful montage Fans also loved the video, as one enthused: “HBD Baby Spiceee!” and a second added: “So cute!!! Happy Birthday Baby Spice!!!“ MORE: Victoria Beckham poses in the iconic LBD and fans go wild MORE: Victoria Beckham swoons over her husband David’s shirtless gym photo Many fans were left speechless and posted strings of heart emojis. Victoria and Emma are very close friends Victoria has been a fan of throwbacks recently, wowed her followers on Wednesday when she shared a photo of the moment she rocked a short, cropped pixie style. In the blink of an eye, VB was with designer Marc Jacobs and sat on the lap of late fashion icon Andre Leon Talley at a fashion show, wearing an elegant Roland Mouret dress. WOW: Harper Beckham wears unique print Victoria has never worn MORE: David Beckham takes revenge on wife Victoria with cheeky butt photo The photo was a sweet tribute to André, who tragically passed away on January 18. An Instagram photo was uploaded in his memory to his account and the message read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York City. “Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life longtime creative director of Vogue during its rise to prominence as the global fashion bible.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

