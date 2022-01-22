Menswear Trends and Style Tips to Try in 2022

It’s a new year and old notions of gendered fashion are firmly over. The proof is not just on the slopes but in the outfits worn by guests outside. In Florence, Paris and Milan, recent fashion shows have taken a dynamic approach to clothing that mixes classic basics with unisex accessories.

One of the biggest trends spotted this season is monochrome, best seen in an all-ivory ensemble in Milan. In a palette of neutral off-white tones paired with charming accessories, it’s a look anyone, male or female, would be happy to wear this season. In Paris, trendy scarves were all the rage. And for those wondering how to wear a sequin top during the day, Milan offers an answer: wear it under a casual white short-sleeved blouse and complement it with relaxed pants.

Below, 5 unique styling tips spotted on the menswear runways to inspire your next outfit.

Its ok to mix accessories from different seasons

There are no rules against wearing sheepskin shoes with shell collars; in fact, the opposite summer-winter accessories work surprisingly well together. Also, you will get more wear from these Season pieces as long as you consider them Seasonless.

Nili Lotan mid-length Lenon shearling coat

Slverlake Beatnik high-rise slim-leg jeans

Hereu shearling buckle loafers

It’s time to shine

While women’s resort runways have made the case for feathers for the day, this street style look for men is a compelling case for sequins. Pairing a shimmery top with menswear staples like pleated pants, button-down shirts and Chelsea boots makes the top cool for the day. And if you want to be a little more understated, try layering a sparkly top under a knit.



Whistles sequin high-neck top

Frankie Shop Gelso pleated tencel-blend straight-leg pants Bottega Veneta leather Chelsea boots

Hoodies are your hero Wear them under anything

Outside of the shows, there were too many hoodies to count, especially those in an iconic athletic gray heather. Each has been uniquely styled, so take note! Wear one under a tailored blazer or coat for oversized sweaters or shirts.

Tory Burch Intarsia wool-blend sweater

Rails Adley cotton-blend terry hoodie

Agolde crossed straight jeans

Don’t underestimate the power of a (really) good scarf

Spruce up everyday pieces like overcoats, pants and loafers with an on-trend scarf, and your look will be instantly fresh.

Story MFG piece crochet knit cotton scarf Cos double-breasted tailored coat



Acne Studios black Bladie square toe loafers Ganni cropped recycled twill flared pants

Tighten even your thickest cardigans

Sweater time doesn’t just mean oversized, baggy knits; add waist definition by cinching your sweaters. Tip: Layer up underneath and wear your warmest clothes as outerwear.

Tory Burch brushed check cardigan Polo Ralph Lauren Slim Leather Buckle Belt