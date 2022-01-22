Fashion
Menswear Trends and Style Tips to Try in 2022
It’s a new year and old notions of gendered fashion are firmly over. The proof is not just on the slopes but in the outfits worn by guests outside. In Florence, Paris and Milan, recent fashion shows have taken a dynamic approach to clothing that mixes classic basics with unisex accessories.
One of the biggest trends spotted this season is monochrome, best seen in an all-ivory ensemble in Milan. In a palette of neutral off-white tones paired with charming accessories, it’s a look anyone, male or female, would be happy to wear this season. In Paris, trendy scarves were all the rage. And for those wondering how to wear a sequin top during the day, Milan offers an answer: wear it under a casual white short-sleeved blouse and complement it with relaxed pants.
Below, 5 unique styling tips spotted on the menswear runways to inspire your next outfit.
Its ok to mix accessories from different seasons
There are no rules against wearing sheepskin shoes with shell collars; in fact, the opposite summer-winter accessories work surprisingly well together. Also, you will get more wear from these Season pieces as long as you consider them Seasonless.
It’s time to shine
While women’s resort runways have made the case for feathers for the day, this street style look for men is a compelling case for sequins. Pairing a shimmery top with menswear staples like pleated pants, button-down shirts and Chelsea boots makes the top cool for the day. And if you want to be a little more understated, try layering a sparkly top under a knit.
Hoodies are your hero Wear them under anything
Outside of the shows, there were too many hoodies to count, especially those in an iconic athletic gray heather. Each has been uniquely styled, so take note! Wear one under a tailored blazer or coat for oversized sweaters or shirts.
Don’t underestimate the power of a (really) good scarf
Spruce up everyday pieces like overcoats, pants and loafers with an on-trend scarf, and your look will be instantly fresh.
Tighten even your thickest cardigans
Sweater time doesn’t just mean oversized, baggy knits; add waist definition by cinching your sweaters. Tip: Layer up underneath and wear your warmest clothes as outerwear.
