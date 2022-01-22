Restricted circulation for the dress rehearsal; Check Delhi Police Notice





Delhi Traffic Police issued a no-stop traffic advisory during the dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebration on January 23. The notice lists the roads that will remain closed to traffic during Sunday’s rehearsal. As per the advice of Delhi Police, the parade rehearsal will start from Vijay Chowk at 10.30am. Marching through Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-Princess Palace and Tilak Marg-‘C’ Hexagon, the parade will reach the National Stadium. To ensure a smooth passage to the parade, cross-traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain suspended from 6 p.m. on January 22 until the end of rehearsals. Read also : Cross traffic on Rajpath at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will not be permitted from 11pm on January 22. 23 until the end of the parade. Traffic on both sides of Tilak Mark and Subhash Marg will also remain suspended from 10 a.m. Sunday. In view of the Republic Day parade on January 26, entry of all heavy duty vehicles into Delhi will remain prohibited from 10 a.m. on January 25. Alternative routes Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the dates and times mentioned. However, alternative routes were also mentioned for unavoidable travel. For travel between North and South Delhi, Traffic Police marked Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road and Madarsa Lodhi Road T point Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road -Dhaula Kuan-Vande Mataram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg as alternative routes. For travel between East and West Delhi and vice versa, the notice mentions three alternative routes: Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Mataram Marg-Shankar Road-Mandir Marg. Ring Road-Boulevard Road-Barf Khana Chowk-Rani Jhansi Flyover-Faiz Road-Vande Mataram Marg-Shankar Road. Ring Road-ISBT-Changdi Ram Akhara-IP College-Mall Road-Azadpur Punjabi Bagh. There will be no restriction for people traveling to New Delhi Railway Station from North Delhi, however, they are advised to start early to reach the destination on time. Subway services Metro services will continue to operate as usual. However, embarkation/disembarkation at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will not be permitted from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 23. Additionally, city bus service traffic will remain restricted to Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market Roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), P Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar) and Tis Hazari Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/news/republic-day-2022-traffic-movement-restricted-for-dress-rehearsal-check-delhi-police-advisory-12212342.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

