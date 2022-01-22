Fashion
Cincinnati fan dresses statues in Nashville in Bengals attire
NASHVILLE Cincinnati Bengals fan Ernie Mills decided to show some team spirit on Thursday morning, dressing many statues around Nashville in Bengals gear.
Some of the statues clad in black and orange include the statue of Elvis Presley and the statues of Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Dickens and Bill Monroe outside the historic Ryman Auditorium.
“I have great respect for the statues surrounding the Ryman and in the Nashville area,” Mills said via Facebook. “I was just trying to have fun before the game.”
Bengals vs. Titans tthree keys: How Cincinnatican beat Tennessee in the divisional round
“I was actually in town to see a show at the Ryman that night… My hometown football team happened to be coming a few days later,” he said.
the The Bengals take on the Titans this Saturday at Nissan Stadium in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Paul Daugherty: Mike Brown is old school. Here’s what he had to say about a playoff win
We won the virtual war: How the Bengals zoomed in on a franchise transforming the 2020 draft class
The Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in the wild card round last Saturday to qualify.
The Titans are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and therefore had a bye week in the first round.
Gabe Hauari is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @GabeHauari.
