Iann Dior MCM 2022 campaign: discover the photos of the rapper’s fashion collaboration





Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Rapper Iann Dior is proving to be a force in fashion as well as hip-hop: this week, the multi-platinum artist was announced as the face of MCM’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign. Bursting with vintage colours, patterns and silhouettes, MCM’s new collection offers the kind of youthful flair we see on designers like Dior and his contemporaries. The release includes standout pieces such as logo tote bags, colorful knitwear, luxe tracksuits and 90s-style bucket hats. MCM To buy:

Ian Dior x MCM collection

at

$80+ For Dior, who shot to fame as a feature on 24kGoldn’s 2020 single “Mood,” the time has come for a collaboration with MCM “I’m so excited to finally collaborate with MCM on their new Spring/Summer 2022 launch. since I’ve been a fan of the brand for as long as I can remember,” he said in a press release. “This season has given me the perfect opportunity to align myself with the brand, the product and vision – after their 45th anniversary.” Accompanying the Spring/Summer release is a collection of dreamlike visuals (shot in real and virtual form) featuring the 22-year-old rapper alongside models Pasha Harulia and Dongyeon. Inspired by the aesthetics of Superstudio, Memphis and MC Escher, these visuals “weave between serene moments in nature and the buzz of a city”, according to MCM. Photos are by Reto Schmid, the campaign video is directed by artist Torso, and both are styled by Haley Wollens. MCM To buy:

Ian Dior x MCM Collection

at

$80+ In addition to modeling for the campaign, Dior’s “leave you” runway features in the campaign video. “It’s amazing not only to be the face of the campaign, but also to have the chance to lend my sound,” said the Puerto Rican-born, Texas-raised singer. “[The song] ‘let you’ seemed like the perfect track to accompany this shoot because it’s anthemic and thoughtful but also builds on a better future, which is most tied to this campaign,” he explains. MCM shared the campaign video via instagram, and Dior took the opportunity to teaser his upcoming second studio album, titled to better things, commenting “OTBT in a few hours 👀🔥.” At the time of writing, the album is still unreleased, with the exception of three singles: “V12 [feat. Lil Uzi Vert]“, “I thought it was” and “I leave you”. Listen to the singles here. According to Dirk Schönberger, Global Creative Officer of MCM, the brand’s campaign with Dior marks a new era for the German label: “MCM is constantly evolving, and this season’s collection with the accompanying campaign is a true representation of the direction that MCM is taking. We’re going to be bold and we’re going to be transformational – working with partners and ambassadors who best represent our future. From dresses and bags to shoes and sportswear, there’s something for everyone in MCM’s new release with Dior. Head over to mcmworldwide.com to shop the full collection now.

