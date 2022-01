The second-hand luxury market exceeded $37 billion in 2021 and is expected to continue growing

Soaring demand for second-hand luxury goods was one of the top trends Bain & Co. analysts highlighted in 2021, with the management consultancy pricing the luxury resale segment at $33 billion ($37.45 billion) at the end of the year. On the heels of The RealReal focusing heavily on the impact of ongoing supply chain disruptions on demand for used goods in its 2021 consignment report, Bain analysts said growth in the value of the luxury secondary market was also linked to an increase in supply in the space, reflecting an increased supply of [pre-owned goods] of a growing arena of players in the segment. In a report focused on the secondary market this week, BainsClaudia D’Arpizio and Federica Levato said that not only is the resale market proving to be a powerful way for brands, fashion platforms and investors to extend the life of luxury goods and show their commitment to sustainability, but second-hand sales provide brands with an additional distribution channel that is gaining popularity within the wider luxury ecosystem. (As TFL has previously reported, resale is a way for brands to gain an additional point of access to entry-level luxury consumers, much the same as more accessible, less expensive products. expensive and often licensed.) Beyond that, D’Arpizio and Levato note that the network-based nature of second-hand luxury retailing (and its ability to give brands a richer, data-driven understanding of youth behavior consumers) is another benefit for the growing number of luxury participants in the space. . Efforts in the resale segment range from those of Alexander McQueen, for example, which has partnered with second-hand luxury marketplace Vestiaire Collective under its Brand Approved program, to Gucci, which has launched a internally to curate and offer a selection of pre-owned items through its Vault initiative. Despite the growing adoption of second-hand businesses by luxury brands, there are still some issues to be resolved, Bain analysts say. Among them are creating a compelling value proposition, solving operational complexity (e.g., authentication, start-up stock, and margins), defining a brand strategy (or rebranding) winning, maximizing customer reach, and ensuring that resold items are valued and priced. correctly. Many of these concerns are likely largely responsible for pushing brands to take a more active role in the space, through partnerships and/or investments in existing pre-owned players (Kering and its majority shareholder Groupe Artemis have invested in resale entities including Vestiaire, Grailed and GOAT, while Chanel has a stake in Farfetch, which has a resale arm) and businesses of their own. Currently worth more than 30 billion, a 65% increase from 2017, Bain predicts that the second-hand luxury market can continue to grow and continue to overtake the market for new products if brands move on. address these issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thefashionlaw.com/secondhand-luxury-market-topped-37-billion-in-2021-set-to-grow-further/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos