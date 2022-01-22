Miss Supranational Chanique Rabe designs ‘The Sijwa Dress’ – and proceeds will go to a good cause!





The dress was designed by Chaniue exclusively for the Sijwa project in April 2021. Photo: Miss Supranational

Miss Supranational Chanique Rabe designed the Sijwa dress and taught seamstresses at her junior dressmaking school how to make the garment.

Chanique opened her Junior Sewing School in collaboration with African Monarch Lodges in February 2021.

The overalls style dress is available for purchase in red, bamboo, jade, and ivory. All proceeds will help the Sijwa Project and the Mayui Conservancy. Miss Supranational, Chanique RabeJunior Sewing School, in collaboration with African Monarch Lodges, is delighted and proud to announce the launch of the Sijwa Dress. The dress, available in red, bamboo, jade and ivory, will be produced exclusively at the Sijwa Project in the heart of Kaza, the world’s largest wildlife conservation area in Namibia’s northeastern Zambezi region. The dress was designed by Chanique exclusively for the Sijwa project in April 2021. It is an easy to wear linen overalls style dress. During one of her visits to her Junior Tailoring School, the then Miss Supranational Namibia taught senior seamstresses step by step how to make the dress and gave extensive training on tailoring. When finished, the ladies modeled the finished garments with absolute pride. Chanique Rabe taught the senior seamstresses step by step how to make the dress. Photo: Miss Supranational The Sijwa seamstresses then made their own dresses to wear as uniform in a bright, cheerful yellow using the original Sijwa dress design in red linen. Chanique opened her junior sewing school in conjunction with African Monarch Lodges in February 2021 as part of the Miss and Mister Supranational ‘From the Ground Up’ community service initiative, which promotes local projects aimed at making a difference in communities. candidate communities. The aim is to transfer his skills to make a real difference in the Mayuni Conservancy, which will give young people the opportunity to be exposed to ambitious new goals. The Chanique Junior Sewing School was opened with the blessing and support of Honorable Chief Mayuni. After becoming the first African woman to win the title of Miss Supranational in August 2021, Chanique pledged to continue devoting her time to empowering Namibian youth with her “From the Ground Up” initiative. Project Sijwa’s Junior Sewing School remains one of her top priorities during her year as Miss Supranational. This is an easy to wear linen dungarees style dress. Photo: Miss Supranational The Sijwa dress is available for purchase at www.africanmonarchlodges.com, as well as the Nambwa Tented Lodge gift shop. It is also available on www.naminami.store, Chanique’s online store. All proceeds will be donated to the Sijwa Project and Mayui Conservancy, a joint venture partner of the Sijwa Project and African Monarch Lodges.

