R-Day parade dress rehearsal on Sunday: Delhi police list traffic restrictions | Latest Delhi News





Delhi Police said on Friday they had prepared elaborate traffic and security arrangements for a smooth and uneventful dress rehearsal on January 23 (Sunday) for the Republic Day parade in the nation’s capital. The parade rehearsal will begin at 10:20 a.m. from Vijay Chowk and continue to the National Stadium. Delhi Metro services will be operational during the rehearsal, but boarding and alighting at two stations Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan will not be permitted between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. Traffic restrictions and route diversions will be in place in several areas of Central Delhi as the parade will depart from Vijay Chowk and enter the National Stadium through Gate Number 1 via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Round -point Princess Palace, turn left to Tilak Marg and turn right to C Hexagon, Delhi Traffic Police said. To facilitate the smooth passage of the parade, no traffic will be permitted on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 p.m. on Saturday until the end of the parade on Sunday. No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11pm Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road. Additionally, the C-Hexagon-India gate will be closed to traffic from 9:15 a.m. Sunday until the entire parade and arrays enter the National Stadium, the co-commissioner of police said (Traffic ) Vivek Kishor, asking commuters to plan their travel and routes accordingly. Motorists traveling between North and South Delhi can use Ring Road – Rajghat to Ashram Chowk via Sarai Kale Khan. Those traveling to Central Delhi from South Delhi will need to take the ring road towards Dhaula Kuan and from there to Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road and Park Street or Mandir Marg. Motorists traveling between East and West Delhi can use the Ring Road – Bhairon Marg to Lodhi Road and further to AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan. Motorists can also use the Ring Road in North Delhi from Boulevard Road to Rani Jhansi Flyover and further to Shankar Road roundabout. Another route available is from ISBT Kashmere Gate to IP College and then to Azadpur and Punjabi Bagh. Although there are no restrictions for people from North Delhi traveling to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, they are advised to plan their journey in advance to avoid any possible delays, according to a notice issued Friday by traffic police. No heavy or cargo vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from neighboring states from 10 p.m. on January 22 until the end of the parade rehearsal the following day. Bearing in mind the possibility of terrorist attacks and the recent recovery of an RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur flower market in east Delhi, the city is already in a state of alert with intelligence agencies that monitor the activities of suspects. anti-social and anti-national elements. City police conducted mock drills in markets and other crowded public places to check their readiness. The number of security personnel on the streets has also been increased while security arrangements around important facilities and iconic structures have also been reinforced. Vehicle control at border points and strategic locations in the city has also been tightened, a senior police officer said. The flight of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, ultralight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small motorized aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft is already banned in the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 20 to February 15.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/delhi-news/rday-parade-dress-rehearsal-on-sunday-delhi-police-lists-traffic-curbs-101642792958670.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos