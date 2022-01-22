“My daughter refuses to dress appropriately with my family, so now she’s not invited”

A man disinvited his girlfriend from a family dinner after she refused to dress more conservatively at the request of her 87-year-old grandmother

There are things that have always been and always will be different between different generations.

This is unfortunately something one man knows only too well, after a recent disagreement between his girlfriend of three years and his 87-year-old grandmother.

Every month, the man’s family goes to his grandmother’s estate, where they organize a big dinner for the whole family, and in December, the man’s girlfriend came for the first time.

“When she came in December, I learned that my grandmother didn’t approve of her choice of clothes and wouldn’t welcome her if she didn’t dress better,” he wrote on IATA from Reddit forum.

“My aunt told me grandma thought she was dressing up, ‘damn’. Now I totally disagree, as do my family and my aunt. My girlfriend was admittedly dressed a little less conservative than other women, but I wouldn’t call what she wore immodest to I told my girlfriend and asked her if she would dress more conservative next time.















Earlier this week, before this month’s dinner, the man asked his girlfriend to show him what she was planning to wear to the family reunion this weekend, and when she did it , he was disappointed.

“Again, it wasn’t immodest, just less conservative and I know it would have pissed off my grandmother again. She said no, because she really liked the dress and it was modest. I told her that what is modest for her is not going to be modest for an 89 year old woman and if she wanted to buy a dress I would pay for it, but she refused.”

The couple continued to argue and in the end he told his girlfriend that if she refused to change her dress, it would be better if she just didn’t come this month and they could find a fix for next time.

“She told me I was being unreasonable and expressing an old woman’s outdated views on her freedom, but I feel like I was being very reasonable,” the man added, before to take to Reddit to hear their thoughts on the matter.

“If you want a future with someone, stand up for it instead of just obeying your family’s opinions. If your grandma judges her for not wanting to carry a potato sack, that’s on big -mother,” one Reddit user suggested.

However, another disagreed: “It’s your grandmother’s house and she has a requirement. I get it; her body, her choice, but what today’s younger generation has need to master is that you have to choose your fucking battles because waging a clothes war with an elderly grandma who probably won’t be around for very long is ridiculous.

“Your grandma will never understand that hard line. She just won’t. Your fiancé is childish. Damn it, suck it up and wear a modest f’in dress for a few hours.”

