Green M&Ms Fashion Makeover Is Covid Comfy but Not Everyone Is Happy





The green M&M has a new look. Not everyone is impressed.

The problem? The once-sexy cartoon candy seems to have been stripped of her mojo, some say.

In photos and videos released by candy company Mars Inc., the humanlike green M&M no longer has her signature poseone hand on her head, and another by her hip. The peachy skin tone on her legs and arms is now a cartoonish white. And her high-heeled boots have been swapped for sneakers, which the company said reflects what people are wearing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ditching the heels gives Green a modern look, said Marissa Beck, senior director of brands and content at Mars. We love this laid-back, post-Covid world that we live in, she said. But others said the move was meant to water down Greens sex appeal. She really looks like a different person, said Robin Darrell of Cleveland, who doesn’t eat M&Ms, but was surprised by Greens new appearance. I was like, This is so silly, put her back in her shoes. The previous version of the M&M characters.

Photo:



M&MS



The changes are part of an effort to make M&M characters more inclusive, March said Thursday. The company tweaked the looks of five cartoon candies and dropped the Mr. and Ms. prefixes for the cartoons to put the focus on their personalities, instead of their genders, it said. But it was the green ones fashion makeover that sparked so much conversation online. Green M&M was trending on Twitter Thursday and Friday. Did my shoes really break the internet? Green said in a tweet Thursday from the official M&M account. Ms. Darrell said she didnt even notice the tweaks to the other candy cartoons, most of which involved new footwear. All the dude M&Ms have the same outfits on, said Ms. Darrell, a 28-year-old tech adviser. Shes the one that stood out the most. Blake Hammond isnt a fan of Greens new toned-down look. I know this is weird to say about an M&M, but she was the sexy, hot candy, said Mr. Hammond, a 32-year-old stand-up comic from Cincinnati who eats peanut butter M&Ms. She was the strongest character. She would put the red one in its place. The green M&M made her debut in a 1997 Super Bowl commercial. Her long lashes and pouty lips were a departure for the candy company at the time, which didnt assign genders to its cartoon candies before that, even though they walked, talked and had other humanlike characteristics. Green appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition several times as part of an ad campaign, crawling on the sand or peeling off her hard candy shell to reveal a milk chocolate layer. On TV commercials, she was given a sultry voice. One ad, where she ate M&Ms in bed, was so steamy that it caused the red, blue and yellow M&Ms on set to melt. Thats not supposed to happen, the green M&M quipped. M&Ms maker Mars said the changes are part of an effort to make the characters more inclusive.

Photo:



Michael Nagle/Bloomberg News



Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern Universities Kellogg School of Management, said the sexy commercials of the past dont work today. The makeover helps put that in the past. Theyre pulling back, said Mr. Calkins. Theyre clearly making her less vampy, changing her style. Marss Ms. Beck said the green M&M will still be self-assured and confident. She wouldn’t say whether Greens sexy side would be gone for good. She can be whatever she wants to be, said Ms. Beck. Beth Dincuff Charleston, a fashion historian and assistant professor at Parsons School of Design, said sneakers make sense for the candys customers. Sneakers are easy. M&Ms are an easy snack, she said. You can just grab a handful, they are available at supermarkets, newsstands, etc. In contrast, heels require more effort to wear. Heels equal champagne chocolate truffles. Still, Eva Davey wants the sexy green M&M back. Shes very flirty with the other ones, but also kind of a girl boss, said Ms. Davey, a 22-year-old student in Vancouver, British Columbia. I think if youre going to make the mistake of sexualizing an object, stick by it. Write to Joseph Pisani at [email protected]

