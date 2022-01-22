The Wedding Salon Fashion Show will be on video | Local News





Visitors to the Leader Wedding Fair this year will have the opportunity to experience a wide range of bridal fashions, courtesy of several local wedding services. The video was shot Jan. 13 at the Bridal Shoppe in Festus of models showing off wedding dresses and other garments, and the footage will be edited into a virtual fashion show for the fair, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. February 6. at the Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus. There were a lot of rising wedding dress trends, said Leader sales associate Andrea Chambers. There were about a dozen different styles, from slim to tall. It was the most exciting part for me to see so many different body types portrayed in such a flattering way. The video will loop during the fair, so people can watch it at their convenience. Vivian James Salon at Festus provided hair and makeup for the shoot, and videographer Allie Kister of Festus graciously stepped in after scheduled videographer Brianna Rose Photography at Festus faced a COVID-19 crisis from last minute. Teal Dontrich of Festus, Katy Lewis of Festus and Khrista Young of Pevely served as models. Admission to the wedding fair will cost $3 per person in advance and $5 at the door, with proceeds going to Life on 2 Wheels, a local charity that provides bikes to schools in hopes of encourage children to ride bikes. Wedding-related businesses representing everything from photos, cakes and food to jewelry and travel will have booths at the fair. Additional services such as financial institutions, interior design companies, insurance and healthcare will also be represented. Most vendors will offer door prizes and giveaways, and many will have special offers and discount packages available exclusively to show attendees. The 100 brides at the door will receive a special gift bag. A limited number of stand spaces are still available for the show. Call the manager at 636-931-7560 for more information on pricing and requirements. Send contest entry Lead readers are invited to participate in the Take It From Us contest held in conjunction with the fair. The contest is open to all residents of Jefferson County and Eureka, and readers are encouraged to offer their advice on getting engaged, planning a wedding and staying married. The winner, drawn at random from all eligible entries, will receive $200 in cash. Their story, along with as many others as space permits, will be published in the February 3 special section of the newspaper. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, January 26 at 5 p.m. The following information must accompany all competition submissions: Your name and city of residence. Your phone number. There are several options for submitting: ■ Email [email protected] Bring to the Leader office at 503 N. Second in Festus. Mail the newspaper to PO Box 159, Festus, 63028. Call the chef at 636-931-7560.

