Angels, shepherds and party dresses: My chaotic New Year’s Eve

How many times have you seen a mother with little ones out in public – like at the mall, the grocery store, or wherever – and they totally seem to have it completely? Breaking a sweat, their kids are behaving like angels, everyone gets along like magic, and they look like a shining picture of perfection. Like the pictures you get in this insert comes with a new picture frame.

I know I’ve seen those moms. I feel like they’re everywhere – or at least that’s what it looks like from my perspective.

On Christmas Eve, I worked the morning show, which meant I was already sleep deprived. I still had some last minute shopping to do afterwards and spent the afternoon partying so my family could celebrate.

My two youngest children were all set to make their very first appearance in our church’s Christmas pageant. They were so excited. One was a shepherd, the other wanted to be a lamb. I didn’t know how it would turn out, because they had never done anything like this before.

We had to be at the church no later than 3:15 p.m. to line up all the little ones. So that means no afternoon naps for me, and I had to rally somehow.

I had matching plaid outfits for the four to wear to church. My three boys had exactly the same shirts and my little lady had a plaid dress. If you know me, you know I love matching outfits. I managed to get ready to leave.

Local 4’s Sandra Ali with her children on Christmas Eve (Sandra Ali)

We were all set, until my daughter said she couldn’t breathe in her Christmas dress. Rushing out I said, I’m sure you’re fine, I promise you can get changed before dinner. If you have a 9-year-old daughter, you know that doesn’t work.

I finally gave up the fight and said, so just wear something festive and dressy. Remember: we were trying to get out and get there on time.

From the start, I thought we were winning. We arrived on time at the church. My eldest found a bench with room for all of us, front and center.

Full disclosure, I felt exposed walking into the church with four children on Christmas Eve, worried about whether everyone would behave and the twins would fall apart in the middle of the Christmas pageant.

I ran for most of the mass, making sure the boys were okay. Up and down from the back of the church, then forward, then back again. It was a Christmas miracle. All four children were on their best behavior. I couldn’t have been happier.

The boys were great in the contest. They loved it. I felt on top of the world. As if I had accomplished the impossible. I was winning.

Or so I thought?

Local 4’s Sandra Ali with her children on Christmas Eve (Sandra Ali)

After we came up for communion and returned to our pew, I looked over and noticed my daughter’s outfit for the first time. I had been so sleepy, so worried about the boys standing on the altar, and everyone’s behavior, I had never noticed what she was wearing. When I told her to pick something festive, I had no idea she would decide to wear an ugly Christmas sweater that said Merry Christmas, dirty animal on the front.

Christmas sweater worn by the daughter of Sandra Ali from Local 4 on Christmas Eve (Sandra Ali)

I was so angry, but surprisingly calm. I leaned over and whispered: Put on your coat and zip it up immediately. You do not take off your coat for the rest of this service. I was mortified and so embarrassed. I couldn’t wait to get everyone to the car.

It was then that the nicest grandmother, who had been sitting behind us the whole time, came up behind me and put her arm around my shoulders and hugged me. I thought she was trying to support me after the whole Home Alone sweater incident.

That’s when she said, Honey, did you want to wear your dress unzipped to your lower back like that? Or do you need my help to cover you?

Suddenly, my daughter’s Christmas sweater fiasco paled in comparison to everyone at Mass seeing my entire exposed back running around with my dress unzipped on Christmas Eve. Might as well win.

Remember, we only see the bright pictures where everything always looks perfect, when we know life isn’t always as it may seem when you look on the outside. Or in my case, when you’re kneeling in church on Christmas Eve in a green dress.

But, still, we smile.