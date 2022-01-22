The Hermès style is inspired by the 80s, Loewe becomes conceptual in Paris





PARIS (AP) Hermès led the pack on Saturday of Paris Fashion Week as its veteran menswear designer, Véronique Nichanian, brought an atypical glam rock edge to its lush products. There was no far-off concept, gimmick or muse, unlike most Parisian salons, because none were needed. Nichanian – who has run the family business for 34 years – is an expert at letting clothes do the talking. Meanwhile, a fun quirky fare greeted guests at the Loewe Lounge. They walked through sand and under 4,000 multicolored satin ribbons of varying lengths – a site-specific work of art – to find their seats. Here are some highlights of the 2022 men’s clothing displays: LOEWES SURREAL WORLD Disconcerting music evoked some kind of dangerous playground as clothes began to be displayed on the sandy Loewes track. Nothing is as it seems, the house said of the spellbinding display. Jonathan Anderson, the Spanish designer of heritage brands, said he wanted to disrupt the normal and the everyday with this surreal universe. He put a spin on fall-winter staples, blowing up a pair of dark, round-toed boots, for example, to almost clownish proportions. A white T-shirt and black shorts became abstract works of art with huge circular hoops inserted at the hems to create the illusion that the model had been cut diagonally through its center. A minimalist, oversized coffee-colored coat looked quite understated from the front. But when the model turned around, the garment had a double circular pattern in the middle that resembled a shiny posterior and inspired guests to smash their cameras. HERMES STYLE Nichanian let her hair down during her Left Bank show for Hermès, infusing the typically haute couture designs with a subtle but distinct 1980s edge. Shiny metallic leather riding boots accessorized with baggy zip-up bomber jackets. High-waisted pleated wool pants contrast with angled retro bobs. The contradictions in style represented what the house said was the Nichanians’ sincere desire for oxymorons and sophistication. Hermès has become synonymous with simple, unpretentious luxury. With panache, the veteran menswear designer proved the adage to be true in this chic and masculine presentation. The collection featured a bolder color palette dappled with browns, bronzes and what the house poetically called peppers, pewter, evergreens and lettuce green (and) frosty blue. LGN GETS NOSTALGIC FOR CLUBBING French writer Charles Baudelaire was the creative starting point for young French designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi, who launched his LGN brand five years ago after getting noticed at the Hyères fashion and photography festival. Minimalist is the key to understanding the aesthetic of this trendy brand which has just opened a boutique in the trendy district of rue Oberkampf in Paris. Nouchi said he aimed to have a modern take on Baudelaires’ book Artificial Paradises, which examines 19th-century hedonism and the effects of drug use on the body. The creator used it to explore the nostalgia of closed nightclubs in France during the pandemic. The LGN collection featured many exposed skins, shades, leotards, and baggy shirts and tops that seemed to run down the models like sweat. More literally, at one point there were real fake sweat stains created on a sweatshirt. The colors were dark and understated – often monochromatic – and interrupted only by the eerie flame-coloured flash of the scarf print. The handlebar mustaches on a nearly nude model in cut-off white underwear evoked the intoxicating narcotic heights of a drug-fueled festival.

