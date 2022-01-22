House of Aama Salt Water S/S 2022 Fashion Collection





House of Aama, the Los Angeles mother-daughter brand inspired by black folklore “We really think of ourselves as folklorists, telling sartorial stories through fashion,” says co-founder Rebecca Henry of her Los Angeles-based men’s and women’s brand.

The elusive, mercurial bond between mothers and daughters happens to be the lifeblood of LA-based fashion brand House of Aama. Founded by Rebecca Henry, a practicing lawyer, and her daughter Akua Shabaka, a recent graduate of Parsons School of Design, House of Aama has become an exciting brand to watch, not least because it is inspired by ancestral stories and histories. des Noirs as the foundation of each of its collections. It’s a powerful approach that resonates clearly. “We really see ourselves as folklorists, telling sartorial stories through fashion,” says the duo, who were named CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists of 2021. “As part of our creative process, we explore the archives, various field research and the folk stories of our people from our past. Coincidentally, we normally start with stories and nuances that relate to our family, and branch out to that connection in many stories. Aama’s House S/S 2022 For the House of Aama S/S 2022 collection, titled Salt Water, Henry and Rebecca were inspired by the heritage of African American sailors and beach havens that formed in the early 1900s. The collection also features tributes to Yemaya, Olokun and Agwe – water spirits and spiritual anchors of African Diaspora traditions. Filled with graphic tattoo-like prints, sailor-front linen pants and nostalgic necklines, the collection was captured in a fictional black resort community known as Camp Aama, in campaign footage photographed by Myles Loftin. The story of the Salt Water collection is not only enriched by the development of the brand’s original textiles, illustrations and prints, it also includes a mini capsule of vibrant ‘Sea Spirit’ prints, created by the designer. visual artist Gianni Lee, based in Philadelphia, who appear on a silk charmeuse. shirts, sarongs and scarves. The duo explain: “Although American history often leaves these [references] out of his dialogue, black beach destinations are concrete examples of how our ancestors celebrated their livelihood. African American communities continued to create tools and ways to ground themselves in the Jim Crow context. The collection’s maritime narrative is particularly poignant in light of recent legislation signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom which announced the return of Bruce’s Beach, a beachfront parcel in Manhattan Beach, to its rightful owners – a family black, which was seized more than a century ago. Manhattan Beach was once a thriving resort town run for and by the black community. This particular piece of Southern California land was owned by the Bruce family in 1912, but was later illegally taken over by the Manhattan Beach City Council in the 1920s, supposedly to become a park, which it didn’t. never did. It sat vacant and unused for years, and was transferred to the state in 1948. “Bruce’s Beach was a resort town in the city of Manhattan Beach that was owned and operated by African Americans. This has provided the African American community with opportunities unavailable in other beach areas due to racial segregation,” Henry and Shabaka add. They say the story of the land wrongfully stripped and now returned is just one narrative that emerged from their research for the Salt Water collection. “Without the continuing narrative of [the story of] this thriving resort town for black beachgoers, it wouldn’t have happened; and the Camp Aama campaign is about exactly who those bathers were and continue to be. It’s our creative process, our history and its importance to black culture. §

