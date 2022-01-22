Republic Day 2022: Fashion inspiration from Deepika, Alia, Priyanka and more

Republic Day 2022 is almost here. The day when the Constitution of India came into effect, is celebrated throughout the country with great pomp and grandeur. On January 26, Republic Day is celebrated to celebrate the right of the country’s citizens to choose their own government. Democracy and all the rights that come with it are observed on Republic Day.

As we look forward to Republic Day, it’s also the time of year to update our wardrobe with the colors and tones of the special day. We’ve curated our favorite looks from our favorite tinsel town celebrities that will help you become the talk of the town at all Republic Day celebrations.

This velvet kurta set from the shelves of Deepika Padukone is perfect for a day out on Republic Day. In saffron tones, matching the colors of our Indian flag, the kurta is adorned with silver zari on the sides of the dupatta and the cuffs of the pants. Pair it with silver jutti and make a fashion statement.

Going traditional is another way to celebrate Republic Day. We suggest pastel shades of pink, with a white lehenga, embroidered with minimal detail. Check out this festive look from Alia Bhatt. Pair it with minimal makeup and a bindi and watch everyone swoon in front of you.

If you’re looking to go sparkly yet traditional, we suggest adding this white lehenga with a gold sequin off-the-shoulder blouse to your Republic Day wardrobe. Take inspiration from Priyanka Chopra.

You can be utterly traditional and yet put on your best winter look on this Republic Day. Pair a long saffron floral jacket with a saffron velvet lehenga, just like Shilpa Shetty, and step out on the special day.

Malaika Arora taught us how to merge style, comfort and ethnicity into the Six Meters of Grace. Add the needed pop of color to your look with a neon pink chiffon saree and pair it with a contrasting neon green pullover blouse.

With these attires, the Republic Day will be brighter, more fashionable for you too, the limelight of fashion will hardly leave you.