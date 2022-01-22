The designer brings a new kind of cool to Kenzo

There was a time, about six years ago, when Nigo realized he was feeling old.

It’s not a particularly unusual feeling for someone in their 40s, as it was then. But it was Nigo, one of the most influential figures in streetwear, who helped turn a subculture into a culture-culture, who practically pioneered the concept of selling $400 hoodies to lines of hungry, hungry hypebeasts .

Nigo had tapped into youth culture since 1993, when he founded A Bathing Ape (or Bape). Often seen wearing a signature Bapes camouflage pattern, as well as diamond-encrusted necklaces, the mononymous creator and music producer had become a cool guy, a hero-collaborator to men like Pharrell Williams, Kanye West and Virgil Abloh.

But as he approached middle age, Nigo found himself dressing more conservatively, he said. After 20 years at Bape, he had sold and left the brand, focusing instead on his other labels (like Human Made, founded in 2010) and other roles (like creative director of the Uniqlo UT collection, appointed in 2014). He started thinking, maybe it’s not my time anymore, as he recalled in an interview, speaking through a Japanese translator.

Then Mr. Williams intervened.

I was like, what are you doing? said Mr. Williams, a longtime friend and business partner through their Billionaire Boys Club label. Now is not the time for that. Now is the time for you to really squat down, put your head down, and do what you do best. You are one of the greatest preservers of taste and purveyors of the future.