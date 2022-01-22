Fashion
The designer brings a new kind of cool to Kenzo
There was a time, about six years ago, when Nigo realized he was feeling old.
It’s not a particularly unusual feeling for someone in their 40s, as it was then. But it was Nigo, one of the most influential figures in streetwear, who helped turn a subculture into a culture-culture, who practically pioneered the concept of selling $400 hoodies to lines of hungry, hungry hypebeasts .
Nigo had tapped into youth culture since 1993, when he founded A Bathing Ape (or Bape). Often seen wearing a signature Bapes camouflage pattern, as well as diamond-encrusted necklaces, the mononymous creator and music producer had become a cool guy, a hero-collaborator to men like Pharrell Williams, Kanye West and Virgil Abloh.
But as he approached middle age, Nigo found himself dressing more conservatively, he said. After 20 years at Bape, he had sold and left the brand, focusing instead on his other labels (like Human Made, founded in 2010) and other roles (like creative director of the Uniqlo UT collection, appointed in 2014). He started thinking, maybe it’s not my time anymore, as he recalled in an interview, speaking through a Japanese translator.
Then Mr. Williams intervened.
I was like, what are you doing? said Mr. Williams, a longtime friend and business partner through their Billionaire Boys Club label. Now is not the time for that. Now is the time for you to really squat down, put your head down, and do what you do best. You are one of the greatest preservers of taste and purveyors of the future.
(Everything was just changing very quickly, Mr. Williams said of Nigos’ mid-life crisis. And Nigos a Capricorn. Capricorns are an earth sign, so they’re in for certainty.)
Nigo took the advice seriously, realizing that it was part of his job, he said, not to succumb to that kind of tendency to feel old or disconnected.
Now, years away from his intervention, Mr Williams sees this moment in Nigos’ life as necessary, so that he can make room for this present. being Nigo’s new role as artistic director of Kenzo. On Sunday in Paris, the 51-year-old designer will present his first collection for the brand, owned by LVMH.
When Nigos’ appointment was announced in September, he pointed out that he was the house’s first Japanese designer since founder Kenzo Takada. Mr. Takada left the brand in 1999, a few years after selling to LVMH for around $80 million. He died in 2020 at age 81 of complications from Covid-19.
Nigo never met Mr. Takada, he said, although Mr. Takada occasionally visited the campus of their shared alma mater, Bunka Fashion College in Tokyo, when Nigo was a student. Still, Kenzo’s early work had a big influence on Nigo as a teenager.
The brand had a particularly interesting way of using powerful colors together, Nigo said, which differed from the dark, dark, and cool use of color that dominated Japanese fashion at the time. Mr. Takada’s collections showcased Asian textiles, but also borrowed elements from European folk clothing, theatrical costumes, military uniforms, and more.
This absorption of eclectic influences is something Nigo sees reflected in his own work. He has long been inspired by (and has inspired) hip-hop culture. His work incorporates military themes, cartoonish animal illustrations, and vintage American workwear silhouettes. Yet his debut Kenzo collection will largely be a tribute to Mr. Takada’s early work, particularly his designs from the 1980s.
These early collections included accents like kimono sleeves and oversized berets; Kenzo’s new kimonos are imagined as overcoats, and his wide berets are embroidered with the year 1970. (It was the year Nigo was born, but also the year Mr. Takada presented his first parade in the Galerie Vivienne, which is the site of Nigos Sunday Show.)
There are tiger graphics in the new collection, a Kenzo motif that enjoyed commercial success under Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, creative directors of Kenzos from 2011 to 2019, but for the most part Nigos Kenzo is exceptionally floral, incorporating poppies, cherry blossoms and other plants. new, old or redesigned prints from archival designs.
A paisley print shirt from the archives becomes a vibrant green shirt dress. A two-tone gray and dark gray Harris tweed jacket in Mr. Takadas’ archive is newly rendered in pink and dark gray. A white men’s suit is covered in original fashion sketches by Mr. Takada. Denim, Nigos’ obsession, is sized like evening wear.
There’s very little skin or sex appeal, although that was never really Kenzo’s goal. Nigo will feature both men’s and women’s wear on Sunday, though both collections appear fairly unisex. (This is the first time he’s overseen a women’s collection.)
He called his new job the biggest challenge of my 30-year career (in the September ad) and a huge pressure (in his interview for this article), but Nigo said he took the job. almost immediately. He was first approached in 2020, after releasing his first Louis Vuitton collaboration with Virgil Abloh, the late menswear designer who considered Nigo a mentor.
For the fashion industry, Nigos’ appointment showed how important street wear has become for luxury houses.
When we met Nigo, he was already known as a pioneer of today’s new culture, even going beyond fashion, said Sidney Toledano, chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group.
But how much hypebeast culture will come to Kenzo with Nigo? The focus will be on creating a sense of exclusivity, the house said, particularly through limited-edition drops, but Nigo is adamant that it’s not really about limiting the number of articles.
Sounds like some kind of trick, he says. Rather, it is about focusing on achieving the desired things. The focus is more on how each single is presented and sold to the public.
Likewise, while Nigo is widely associated with collaborations with Levis, with Adidas, with KAWS, with Kentucky Fried Chicken, they won’t be his focus at Kenzo just yet.
The goal is to make the Kenzo brand inherently exciting, he said. Were always open to doing some cool collaborations, but they’re just spice. It’s not the meal.
The hope seems to be that Nigo’s inherent freshness and closeness to freshness will drive the brand in that direction, rather than specific revisions to the business model. Because Nigo is, by all accounts, and despite his moment of doubt six years ago, still cool.
Anyone who does anything cool has been influenced by Nigo, said Steven Victor of Victor Victor Worldwide, which releases Nigo’s new album March 25 via Universal Music Group.
It’s the first Nigo released under his name in nearly 20 years, and it will feature Mr. Williams, ASAP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T and Tyler, the Creator.
But ask Nigo why he’s making an album now, after all these years, and the hell it all comes down to Kenzo Takada.
There is a very famous quote from Kenzo san, Nigo said. When asked, what is fashion? he replied: music.
