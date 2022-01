GmbH’s new men’s collection is about sex and religion – WWD

After almost two years of digital presentations, GmbH designers Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik were eager to return to the catwalk. But with COVID-19 still raging in Europe, they’ve limited their audience to just eight guests. The resulting film combines parade footage with smartphone footage taken by those in attendance, bringing back some of the energy of a live event. The collection, titled “Talisman”, sums up the themes dear to the multicultural duo, who this season have focused on formal and religious dress codes, inspired by Friday visits to the mosque. Huseby and Isik reflected the conflicting feelings of growing up gay and Muslim, with a mix of sharp tailoring and flamboyant elements borrowed from vintage haute couture. “For us, this is in no way a criticism of any religion or an attempt to subvert anyone’s beliefs. It’s a very personal exploration of experiences and spirituality,” Huseby said. Oversized double-breasted suits, fastened with a single button, were worn with knitted skull caps. Replace the pants with thigh-high boots, and the boxy jackets took on the cheeky look of a mini-dress. The mid-century designs of French couturier Jacques Fath influenced loose coats with exaggerated faux fur collars and cuffs, and sculptural tops with raised necklines and exposed backs. The silk pajama pieces were printed with Arabic calligraphy spelling out statements such as “Safe from harm”. “GmbH has always used fashion as a protective shield in a way,” said Isik, who sees their work as a beacon for young gay people. This bold range radiated pride and confidence, inviting wearers to step forward and prosper. SEE ALSO: Trussardi appoints new creative directors GmbH is inspired by the WASP culture with the ‘White Noise’ collection GmbH blurs gender lines with haute couture-inspired men’s collection

