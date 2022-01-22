The couple’s incredible weight loss after the bride-to-be found she couldn’t fit into her post-lockdown dress





A couple from Skemersdale have shared their impressive weight loss after the bride-to-be discovered she couldn’t fit in her wedding dress due to the weight gained during the closures. Abbie Morris and Ryan King were due to wed in April 2020, but like many others, their big day was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions. As the closures continued, Abbie and Ryan’s weight increased and the bride-to-be found she no longer fit into her wedding dress. Ryan’s mother, Debbie, had already lost weight with Slimming World, so when the go-ahead for the bands happened, she was quick to join new consultant in Skelmersdale, Liz. READ MORE: Chorley mum discovered breast cancer after losing four stones with Slimming World Debbie quickly returned to her target weight and encouraged her son and soon to be daughter-in-law to join as well. In June, Abbie and Ryan started dating the Greenhill Community Hub group to begin their weight loss journey. The couple were worried because they weren’t big vegetable fans and didn’t know if the plan would work for them. Liz reassured them that there were many ways to follow the plan and lose weight and encouraged them to try eating different things.





Now Abbie who lost 1 stone of 8 pounds and Ryan who lost 2 stone of 5.5 pounds are eating meals prepared from scratch and have both incorporated running into their weight loss journeys. Abbie is amazed at the results and the change in her body shape. She said: I even went to pick out a new wedding dress, which I love and can’t believe how much my shape has changed. We are both so much healthier than before joining Slimming World and are looking forward to our wedding which has been rescheduled for April. “Slimming World is really easy to follow, you never have to be hungry so you don’t feel like you’re on a diet and I’ve definitely increased the range of foods I eat now.





Their consultant Liz said: I’m thrilled for Abbie and Ryan to have reached their target weight and can’t wait to see the wedding photos with the bride, groom and groom’s mum looking exceptionally glamorous. Lizs Slimming World Groups take place in Skelmersdale on Thursday mornings at the Evermoor Hub (formerly Digmoor Community Centre) at 9.30am and Saturday mornings at the Greenhill Community Hub at 7.30am and 9.30am. To verify www.slimmingworld.co.uk for your nearest group and times. What’s going on where you live? Find out by adding your postal code or visit InYourArea Download the LancsLive app for free at iPhone here and Android here . To stay informed, follow LancsLive on Facebook and @LiveLancs on Twitter . Do you have any news for us? Contact our press office at [email protected] . Get all the latest news, sports and current affairs delivered to your inbox daily with the LancsLive newsletter here.

