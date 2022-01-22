What to watch when Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball visits Cal

The Arizona Wildcats play the second leg of their 3-game tour through the Golden State on Sunday afternoon when they visit the California Golden Bear in Berkeley.

Third-ranked UA (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) is coming off a dominating 85-57 victory Thursday night at Stanford, increasing their NCAA-leading average winning margin to 24.4 points. The Wildcats have won their first five conference games 21.6 points on average, the best since the 1987-88 team that went to the program’s first Final Four.

Cal (9-9, 2-5) has dropped four straight and lost nine in a row against the Wildcats, the last win in 2016. The last six meetings have been decided by an average of 17.8 points, l Arizona winning the final three. meetings at Berkeley by an average of 19.7 points.

Here’s what to watch for when the UA and Cal come together for Funday Pac-12 Sunday action:

Availability of Azuolas

As pleasing as Thursday’s result was, the big win was at least partially mitigated by the loss of Azuolas Tubelis early in the first half with a sprained left ankle. Tubelis, who was posting a career-high 32 points against Utah, had ice on his ankle after returning from the locker room before wearing a protective boot for the second half.

Coach Tommy Lloyd didn’t go into detail about the severity of Tubelis’ injury, which occurred when his legs were pulled out by a Stanford player looking for a loose ball, but it doesn’t seem too significant . Having an extra day to recover improves the chances that the 6-foot-11 striker can return without missing a game.

If he cannot, however, Oumar Ballo showed that he was able to fill the void in some way. Ballo had a career-high 21 points in just 22 minutes of action, making 7-of-8 shooting and 7-of-9 free throws.

We have a lot of good players who can do a lot of good things, said Shovel Larsson, who played a record 33 minutes against Stanford. I think we faced a lot of adversity this season, but we responded every time. So it feels good to be with these guys.

With Kim Aiken Jr. Still a long way from the team and Tubelis’ status unknown, Arizona could face a 7-man rotation for all or part of a third straight game. And with another game scheduled for Tuesday at UCLA No. 9, Lloyd may find a chance to substitute for the 6-foot-6 freshmen. honey to manwho played in the first half against Stanfordand Jaylen Nowell can only fight against fatigue.

Clean the glass

Stanford became only the second team to pass Arizona this season, winning 42-39. That advantage didn’t help the Cardinal much, nor did he collect a ridiculous 21 offensive boards, which he only converted into 14 second-chance points.

Cal is near the bottom of the Pac-12 in offensive rebound percentage, though a 6-foot-8 forward Andre Kelly is in the top 10 of this category. Lloyd couldn’t have been happy with all the extra opportunities his team gave up, despite having Tubelis and Christian Koloko playing just 16 minutes certainly contributed to those numbers.

The 21 offensive rebounds were the most UA allowed since a 2016 loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament. This dropped the Wildcats to ninth in the league in offensive defensive rebounding in conference play.

No live ball turnovers

The Wildcats gave it up 14 times against Stanford, which was their fewest in over a month, but still too many considering it was nearly 24% of their possessions ending in a turnover. And eight of those TOs were on steals, giving the Cardinal plenty of chances to score in transition (although they only managed to do so once).

Cal is averaging less than five interceptions per game, just 2.6 in Pac-12 play, with guard Jordan Berger the only player to average more than one hit per contest.

For as fast as Arizona plays offensively, their highs in the country in average length of possession, at 14.4 seconds, cause the opponent to take longer at the other end as often as possible is also part of the game plan.

Keep pace with the record books

While Arizona is a virtual lock to make the NCAA tournament, nothing is certain, which means Thursday marked the mid-season in terms of games scheduled (31 in the regular season, one in the Pac-12 tournament ).

And halfway back, the Wildcats are on course to break several individual and team records for the season.

UA, which leads the nation in assists per game at 21.8, is on pace at 696 and the school record is 677 in 1997-98. That was over 35 games, and if he plays the same number this season he would finish with 763 assists.

Arizonas 107 blocks in 16 games means the 1999-2000 school record of 192 (in 34 games) is also likely to be broken, and Koloko (52) is on top pace Lorenwood mark of 202 established in 1999-2000.

Expecting Arizona to maintain its massive average scoring margin is unrealistic, but there is still some room to break the team’s 1987-88 school record of 20.9. And at 88.3 points per game, this team is still within sight of the school mark in a single 90.8 season from 1997-98.

And while their 34.4 percent accuracy is far from the best in school history, it would be the 1987-88 teams at 48.3 percent, the Wildcats 8.2 made 3 points per game, which breaks the Season 3 record. The record is 296, achieved in 38 games in 2010-11, so a deep run with the same mark average could hit that number in 37 games.

Finally, Koloko (63.5%) and Ballo (61.9) would finish in the top five in school history in field goal percentage if they continued to make the closest. The record is 66.7 percent per Al Fleming in 1973-74.