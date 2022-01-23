In the cruel Finnish fox fur farms, the shame of the luxury fashion industry

For animal lovers, this video is hard to watch.

Shot in secret in Finland’s western Ostrobothnia region, the film gives us a disturbing insight into conditions on the country’s fur farms.

These animals are bred into uncomfortable and unsanitary lives to satisfy a persistent demand for arctic fox pelts in the retail and luxury fashion markets.

Fashion industry demands have stifled animal rights for as long as people can remember. But this example is particularly grim, and Finland is one of the only countries where this type of fur farming is completely legal.

“There are rows and rows of animals in small, sterile wire cages,” says Kristo Muurimaa of the Finnish animal rights group justice for animals – ‘Justice for animals’.

He visited the farm as part of an undercover operation.

“Many [are] suffering from infected eyes, and other injuries like deformed legs are very common. The animals were fattened and bred to enormous size, three or four times their natural size.”

Forced into a horrible life and plagued with wounds

british vet Mark Abraham also visited the undercover fur farm and observed numerous welfare issues: arctic foxes with overgrown toenails; flexed wrist joints as animals try to feel less uncomfortable by sitting on their wrists; and a type of conjunctivitis caused when excessive skin around the eyes folds over and rubs on their corneas.

“It’s just a miserable, horrible life for animals that are so used to being social and exploring the countryside […] it is absolute exploitation of animals to the millionth degree,” says Abraham.

Another serious problem affecting arctic silver foxes is boredom.

“Animals simply have no business. These are predators that haven’t really been domesticated,” says Kristo Muurimaa of Justice for Animals.

“They’ve been grown in these conditions for less than a hundred years, so they have all their natural instincts,” he notes, adding that in the wild, arctic foxes travel great distances during the winter, but in Finland , they are kept in cages of less than one square meter.

Industry lobby group responds to animal welfare claims

fifur, the ‘Finnish Association of Fur Breeders‘ responded by saying that the video had been taken illegally by intruders, and that although there are a few individual foxes with diseases out of thousands of animals, activists have probably sought out the sickest ones specifically to “create a false image of the fur industry”. ”

“It is also important to note that those involved in secret filming and intrusions into farms at night cause stress and possible disruptive behavior in animals through their actions,” says Johanna Korpela, Fifur’s veterinarian.

“Intruders also pose an acute risk of animal and zoonotic disease when intruding on farms. Activists still violate the farm’s hygiene rules.

Finland’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry told Euronews that any suspicion of animal neglect will be investigated and in an emergency, direct action can be taken by inspectors to provide care. veterinarians.

The concern of the animal welfare community is that the level of care for the welfare of these creatures is simply too low.

Bass says authorities are responding, but only in extreme cases.

“If there is an animal with an extreme and obvious problem, they can step in and issue an order to the farmer, but animal suffering on fur farms is rampant, and the threshold for action by authorities is extremely high.” , she says. .

Finland is an exception in Europe where fur farming still thrives

Fur farming has been banned, made economically untenable by legislation or is being phased out in most European countries, making Finland stand out even more.

“Finland is a massive exception for all species, not just foxes and raccoon dogs, and they currently produce around 96% of the fur in the EU,” says Claire Bass, executive director of the Humane Society International UK.

Within the European Union, 12 member states completely ban fur farms; Germany has a de facto ban and zero production due to strict animal welfare regulations that the industry cannot meet, such as requiring bathing areas for minks and digging substrate for foxes.

Denmark, Hungary and Sweden have partial bans in place for a number of species; while Bulgaria, Ireland, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Spain have all pledged to ban the farming of fur animals or have started significant policy dialogues on establishing a prohibition.

To give it some scope: while countries like Denmark or Estonia produce a few thousand fox furs each year, and Poland around 30,000, Finland produces 1.2 million fox skins in 2020.

Buy cruelty

So where do these furs end up? In the wardrobes of wealthy consumers around the world who appreciate designer brands.

“For fox fur, Russia is a big market. We know that many end up going to Russian consumers without necessarily being sold in Russia but, oddly, Greece is a big market because Greece is a popular vacation destination for more affluent Russians,” says Bass.

“Much of European fur is still destined for China and South Korea. And some of it is coming to the UK. Just shop around the fur department at Harrod’s to find many of the proudly proclaimed “Finnish fox furs” on brands such as Moncler, Yves Saint Laurent and Fendi.

So what is Finland doing about the fur farming industry?

Opinion polls in Finland show regularly that the public does not support fur farming and would like to see stricter animal welfare rules in place.

Politically however, there is inaction.

Three of the five parties in government support banning fur farming, which brings Finland into line with most of the European Union, but two parties in the government coalition still support it as they get traditionally a large part of their voices by defending rural issues, or more specifically from the region of Ostrobothnia where more than 90% of Finland’s fur farms are located.

“Huge national disgrace”

“To me, I think it’s a huge national disgrace, because we’re trying to promote ourselves as a country that values ​​human rights and welfare issues, but the farming of fur animals is seen as a black spot in our political discussions,” said Mai Kivelä, an MP from the Left Alliance, one of the political parties that make up Finland’s ruling coalition government.

Kivelä acknowledges, however, that people depend on fur farming for their livelihoods – in fact less than a thousand full-time workers – and that some kind of transition fund could be set up to help. farmers to find other jobs or seek other means of earning money. money from their land.

This concept is similar to how the UK approached the problem in 2000 when it was the first EU country to ban fur farming. The government of the day put in so many financial incentives that it became more lucrative not to be a fur farmer than to try to make a living that way.

“This story of a just and fair transition that we are talking about for the climate crisis, it is a good model of what we could do with fur. We want to ban the farming of fur animals, but there must be a transition, there must be a social program for farmers who lose their livelihood,” says Kivelä.

Despite being the largest fox fur producer in the EU, the industry in long-term decline in Finland.

A decade ago, there were more than a thousand farms in the Nordic nation, but today there are about 700 left. Politicians in favor of banning fur farming argue that this natural decline could be accelerated if farmers were compensated.

“People tend to think in our country that we take care of animals, and horrible things like fox hunting, bullfighting or whaling happen elsewhere. When it happens in your own country, it’s harder to see how awful it is,” adds Kivelä.

“In the end, fur farming will end in Finland, it’s only a matter of time.”