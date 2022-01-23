Buckeyes Topple #23 Illinois in dominant fashion – Ohio State Buckeyes





Columbus, Ohio The No. 6 Ohio State men’s tennis team earned a resounding 4-0 win over one of its biggest Big Ten rivals in No. 23 Illinois. The No. 1-ranked doubles duos and No. 2 Matej Vocel/Robert Cash and James Trotter/Justin Boulais debuted together and both picked up wins. This match also marked the start of the Cashs season where he put in a perfect singles performance, not losing a match in a 6-0, 6-0 win in straight sets. It was the ninth win in the last ten games against Illinois, which also includes four 4-0 sweeps. The Buckeyes (3-0) set the tone early and clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 victory for Vocel and Cashs on court one and a 7-6(3) win for Boulais and Trotters on court two . In singles action, the Buckeyes dominated and won three straight to seal a 4-0 victory. Cash picked up a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win over Nic Meister on court six. Vocel followed soon after with a dominating 6-2, 6-1 win over Hunter Heck on court two. JJ Tracy sealed Buckeye’s dominating win with the day’s third straight victory in their convincing 6-2, 6-0 loss to Lucas Horve on court four. #6 Ohio State 4, #23 Illinois 0 Simple

1. #97 Olivier Stuart (ILL) vs #21 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) 6-6 (11-11), unfinished

2. #5 Matej Vocel (OSU) def. Hunter Heck (ILL) 6-2, 6-1

3. #113 Alex Brown (ILL) vs. Jake Van Emburgh (OSU) 4-6, 4-3, unfinished

4. #14 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Lucas Horve (ILL) 6-2, 6-0

5. Gabrielius Guzauskas (ILL) vs #42 James Trotter (OSU) 3-6, 4-3, unfinished

6. #95 Robert Cash (OSU) def. Nic Meister (ILL) 6-0, 6-0 Double

1. #1 Robert Cash/Matej Vocel (OSU) def. Hunter Heck/Lucas Horve (ILL) 7-5

2. #2 Justin Boulais/James Trotter (OSU) def. Alex Brown/Gabrielius Guzauskas (ILL) 7-6 (7-3)

3. Nic Meister/Olivier Stuart (ILL) v Cannon Kingsley/JJ Tracy (OSU) 5-6, unfinished Match Notes:

Ohio State 3-0; National ranking #6

Illinois 0-1; National ranking #23

Finishing order: Doubles (1.2); Singles (6,2,4) #GoBucks

