WVU can’t break losing streak, drops fifth in a row to Arkansas in Big 12/SEC Challenge | WVU Men’s Basketball





The WVU men’s basketball team has now lost a season-high five straight after a deflating loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge 77-68. The Mountaineers (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) struggled to get out of the gate against the Razorbacks, falling 11 points behind in the first five minutes. Although they were able to keep the game close by forcing 11 turnovers in the first half. Offensive struggles continued to plague WVU. The team shot 11 of 32 (34.4%) from the field and just 2 of 12 (16.7%) from beyond the arc in the opening frame. For the game, West Virginia went 23 of 60 (38%) on field goals and 7 of 26 (27%) from beyond the three-point line. Senior guard Malik Curry was a bright spot for coach Bob Huggins and WVU early on, carrying much of the offensive load with 11 of the teams 29 points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting. The Mountaineers fell into a deep hole after halftime, with Arkansas’ nine-point advantage quickly turning into a 19-point deficit for WVU just four minutes into the second frame. Although the Mountaineers were able to come to life midway through the second half, bringing the score under five with a 12-0 run fueled by five straight points from guard Kedrian Johnson and a three-point play from Taz Sherman . Johnson finished the game as WVU’s leading scorer with 18 points, including 16 in the second-half comeback effort. For Arkansas (16-5, 5-3 SEC), the win extends their streak to six straight as they continue to climb the SEC standings, with the Razorbacks now 2-0 against all-time West Virginia. time. The Mountaineers presented little threat to the Razorbacks on the defensive end, allowing Arkansas to shoot 23 of 51 (45%) from the field. Despite holding them at the three-point line, the Razorbacks were shooting just 3 of 12 (21%) from three-pointers. The game was decided at the free throw line as the Mountaineers struggled to stay disciplined throughout the game. As a team, WVU committed 29 personal fouls and sent the third-best free-throw shooting team in the nation, Arkansas, to the free-throw line 34 times when they made 28. With a tough schedule ahead, the WVU men’s basketball team has their work cut out if they are to end their recent slump. Amid their worst stretch this season, the climbers won’t be getting a break anytime soon. Their next game will be on the road against the defending champion No. 4 Baylor Bears. The tip is set for 9 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

