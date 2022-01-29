Fashion
Our New York City fashion insider says these are the best coats for the whole family
Which coats are best for the whole family this season?
This January has seen some of the coldest days of the year, and its no surprise that many families are ready to bundle up with new winter coats. Although classic puffer jackets remain popular and all-ages friendly, our New York City fashion insider says theyre not the only styles to consider this season.
Fashion trends for 2022 feature an eclectic mix of bold color, prints and cuts, some of which are reminiscent of previous decades. Design modernity is also being embraced, particularly utilitarian and convertible styles that are just as stylish as they are functional. Even childrens jackets are picking up on some of the years top trends, including neutral check prints and shacket-inspired designs.
What to know before you buy coats for the entire family
Essential features in winter coats
No matter how stylish you want to look in a winter coat, if it doesnt cover your cold-weather needs, its not an ideal option. Instead, let functional features lead your search. Believe it or not, several coats that tick boxes on your needs list may be among this years most stylish designs.
- Insulation: Most winter coats are insulated with down or polyfill. Although premium coats often have down insulation, there are polyfill styles that are plenty warm for a fraction of the price.
- Water resistance: Styles with water-resistant shells repel moisture, making them suitable to wear in rain and snow. The feature is usually found on performance jackets, such as those worn for winter sports or commuting.
- pockets: Coats with several pockets have room to store essentials, which means you can pare down from larger handbags or backpacks. Certain coats have dedicated pockets for specific items, such as smartphones or earbuds.
- Removable hood: For some wearers, removable hoods are essential because they eliminate bulkiness. Depending on the style, removing the hood may change the coats entire look.
How to find a coat that fits well
One of the greatest challenges of shopping for a winter coat is finding one that fits well. Ideally, the coat should have enough room for base layers, including sweaters, but the style shouldnt overwhelm your figure. With that said, some wearers may prefer sizing up for a better fit with certain coats.
There are a few more fit-conscious considerations to keep in mind, as well.
- Sleeves: Sleeves should reach the palm of your hand, and if they dont, you may end up with chilly wrists.
- Waistline: Flattering styles often have defined or tapered waistlines, which in turn gives wearers a figure-eight silhouette.
- Shoulders: A coats shoulder seams should fall slightly outside the shoulder to allow for comfortable movement, including for reaching and driving.
- Adjustable features: Several coats have adjustable features, such as drawstring waists or Velcro hems, which can be tightened to seal out drafts.
Popular coat trends for 2022
This years coat trends run the gamut, and according to our fashion expert, many styles are worth considering if youd like to update your winter wardrobe with a bold new addition.
Classic puffer jackets are winter mainstays year after year, and in 2022, there are several styles with contemporary details. Cropped puffer coats echo the seasons ski and resort wear trends, while childrens styles are available in a myriad of check patterns, like thisbuffalo plaid jacket.
Faux shearling is one of the most popular affordable styles for mens and womens coats alike. The material is warm and luxurious, not to mention its lightweight and comfortable. This liesLevis jacketa casual corduroy style, features a faux shearling collar.
Utilitarian styles remain top choices, particularly for commuters and travelers embarking on their first excursions in almost two years. Many styles feature several pockets, large-tooth zippers and adjustable features. Oversized jackets also fall in this category, such as thisTommy Hilfiger parka.
Best coats for everyone in the family
Best womens coats
Calvin Klein Womens Cropped Puffer Coat
The chic cropped puffer has a stand collar that keeps the neck warm, including on chilly or windy days. Its available in four trending colors, including champagne, which has a pearlescent finish.
Sold byMacy’s
Michael Michael Kors Womens Oversized Plaid Walker Coat
Its simple to dress up this neutral check style with leather gloves and boots, or you can go casual with sneakers and a cream beanie.
Sold byMacy’s
BCBGeneration Womens Faux Suede Teddy Coat
This modern teddy-inspired coat has cozy shearling in all the right places, including the hemline and cuffs. It has an elegant oversized notch lapel that coordinates easily with most scarves.
Sold byMacy’s
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket Womens
As stylish as it is functional, this jacket is a favorite among outdoor adventurers. The treated fabric sheds light rain or snow, while you can trap heat with the oversized collar and adjustable cuffs. If the weather warms up, this entire jacket can fit inside a pocket for maximum portability.
Sold byBackcountry
Backcountry Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket Womens
This is not a lightweight jacket; it is for the adventurer who needs their clothing to be as rugged as they are. This heavy-duty option is made using a durable, three-layer GORE-TEX construction that lets you brave any storm. The sleeves have a segmented design so you can have a free range of motion.
Sold byBackcountry
best mens coats
Marc New York Mens Berwick 3-in-1 Systems Jacket
This convertible jacket can be worn three ways, including as an essential quilted vest. Its a prime example of the utilitarian trend with a functional design and clean, crisp lines.
Sold byMacy’s
Kenneth Cole Reaction Mens Raeburn Wool-Blend Overcoat
Ideal for commuting or dressy occasions, this wool-blend Kenneth Cole coat has a regal appearance, particularly in the rich camel color.
Sold byMacy’s
Calvin Klein Mens Hooded Packaged Down Jacket
The boxy Calvin Klein style is a contemporary spin on the puffer parka. It comes in bright colors, some of which sport glossy or shiny finishes.
Sold byMacy’s
Arcteryx Atom LT Hooded Insulated Jacket Mens
This hooded jacket has synthetic insulation that keeps you warm, even if it gets wet. The exterior shell is wind-resistant and sheds light rain. The flexible yet durable design makes it ideal for athletic activities, while the gusseted underarm adds comfort.
Sold byBackcountry
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket Mens
If you are looking to add warmth without weight, Patagonias Nano Puff jacket is a solid option. The highly compressible design makes this jacket perfect for packing when space is a premium. It has a water-resistant ripstop shell that keeps you comfortable in any type of weather.
Sold byBackcountry
Best childrens coats
Epic Threads Little Girls Packable Pals Parka
The vibrant, space-savvy parka comes with a matching drawstring bag that features friendly characters, ranging from unicorns to cats.
Sold byMacy’s
The North Face Big Boys Gotham Jacket
A popular wear-to-school style, this jacket has a water-resistant shell and ribbed cuffs to protect children from the elements.
Sold byMacy’s
Kinderkind Toddler Fur Bomber Jacket
The cozy pink bomber jacket features a plush shell and snap buttons that little hands can open and close on their own.
Sold byMacy’s
CB Sports Big Boys Puffer Jacket
This hooded puffer is available in four stylish color-block options, including a camo-inspired style. The hood is fully lined with polar fleece to keep ears warm.
Sold byMacy’s
