Men’s knitting club finds his hobby healthy and healing | Fashion





MINNEAPOLIS Some of us have had to get creative over the past two years, for our minds and for our sanity. One hobby that has exploded in popularity amid the pandemic is knitting. According to Forbes, We are Knitters saw a 75% increase in people ordering products. It’s a hobby that many of us associate with grandmothers. But Minnesota has a growing group of men who love to knit. They all have their plans, and they all have their reasons, WCCO-TV reported. For me, it’s a creative outlet, said Bill Matey. It’s a great social outlet. You come into a similar community of people who are all excited about what they’re working on and what they’re doing,” Carlos Rodriguez said. And like any project, they all had a starting point. People also read… I actually started knitting when I was about 6, Matey said. My mom was a knitter and I watched her do it and she showed me how and that’s kind of where I started. I basically taught myself when I was trying to quit smoking and it was a way for me to keep my hands busy, Rodriguez said. I haven’t smoked since. 20 years now. It is an art form that can be healthy and healing. For many, the textile arts are associated with mothers and grandmothers. When I was 7, 8, 10 and went to a yarn store and normally the thing would be to have a list, a note from your mom to pick up what she needs, Matey said. Matey is advanced. He is currently creating a freehand sweater without any seams. Suddenly they started taking me a little more seriously, Matey said. Yeah, he’s not just there to pick up women or whatever they thought I was there to do. But Matey says the patterns are changing. The men are all part of the Twin Cities Mens Knitting Club, which has over 60 members. It was nice to meet other guys who were really excited about creating yarns and textiles and the different things you can do with them, with color work, Rodriguez said. While the pandemic prompted many to give it a shot, so did one gold medal-winning Olympian who knitted between dives. He’s certainly seen an upsurge in male interest in knotting because of Tom Daly, Rodriguez said. Breaking that stigma to think it’s really something only a woman would love to do. It’s actually very therapeutic. And as it spins, it’s not just the lines they weave, but the circles they create. You create fiber, but you also create group relationships and friendships, Rodriguez said. Mens Knitting Club Twin Cities has an active group on Facebook. They are regularly found in cafes, brasseries and woolen shops. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

