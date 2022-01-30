So Near, So Far For WVU Men’s Basketball | WVU | West Virginia Mountaineers sports coverage

Mired in a five game losing streak, and playing in the most difficult college basketball conference in the nation, it might seem odd to say that West Virginia’s men’s basketball team is close to winning games or making a push to get in the NCAA Tournament.

After all, the Mountaineers, now 15-7 on the season, have a litany of well-documented woes that have kept them on the wrong end of the scoreboard for the latter half of this month, and are threatening to wreck their season altogether.

Those were on display again on Saturday afternoon against Arkansas. The Mountaineers again treated the first few minutes of both halves as warmups rather than actual game play, falling behind by double digits five minutes in and then yielding a 14-4 run at the start of the second half. They showed no spark in rebounding the ball, had few answers for the slanted defenses that are wholly geared to stopping Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, and read the scouting report as if it was a propaganda document by ignoring the cautions about keeping the Razorbacks off the free throw line.

Look at any of those items, and WVU was miles away from winning the game.

And yet…

Somehow, with 12:21 to play, WVU had cut a 19-point deficit to five, and had the ball in transition. Kedrian Johnson, who played the best game of his career with 18 points, mostly created on four 3-pointers, got to the rim, but his shot rolled off the iron, and when the Razorbacks collected the miss they were able to fashion their own mini-run that reestablished their double-digit lead. Get that shot to fall, and it could have been closed. Really closed.

But still…

WVU was smashed on the boards by a 44-26 margin, beaten so badly on the glass that head coach Bob Huggins said that he told his players if they don’t attempt to rebound, he can’t play them. While he didn’t identify the culprits, one would suspect that Isaiah Cottrell (13 minutes, two rebounds) and Pauly Paulicap (five minutes, zero rebounds) were among them.

“If you aren’t even going to try to rebound I can’t play you.”

Basketball purists would hope he follows through on that statement.

Then there was Gabe Osabuohien, whose 13 minutes included seven points, three rebounds — and five fouls. In fouling out again, he kept WVU far from being the best it can be.

“We need Gabe on the floor,” Huggins reiterated.

Thirteen minutes each for Cottrell and Osabuohien, one due to repeated fouling and the other due to adjudged lack of effort, isn’t anywhere close to what West Virginia has to have from its frontcourt.

On the other hand…

With 4:42 to play, McNeil, who has been harassed more than a bad comic in a third-rate club, hit a three to get the Mountaineers within six points. It was his only successful such shot of the game, but notable for the resilience which it displayed. Add Sherman to that mix, who created 15 points in the face of more similar defensive attention.

A couple more shots during the game, a minor lessening of the bad starts of both halves, and WVU was close. Maybe not this close, but close.

Perhaps this is giving this West Virginia team too much credit. After all, it has been consistent in putting together some horrendous stretches of basketball — ones that can’t be overcome. The rally against the Hogs was a case in point — WVU did everything right in getting back in the game, but doing so is hard, both mentally and physically. As Huggins observed, his team just ran out of gas. It can’t dig holes so deep that the light at the top is a mere sliver.

Is there any hope, then, left for the remainder of the season? Huggins thinks so, even though his team’s remaining schedule is barely less challenging than what it has faced so far.

“It’s an opportunity,” he said of his team’s continued road jaunt, which next winds its way to Waco, Texas to face Baylor. “It’s an opportunity for us. We’re going to play. I’m going to continue to work my tail off for this team to win games. We’re going to come out of it. I believe that with all my heart. I’m looking forward to playing Baylor.”

Without question, Huggins thinks his team is closed. Whether that view is borne out holds the final determination to how his team’s season will play out.