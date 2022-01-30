Fashion
Mum who died months before son’s marriage to be cremated in wedding dress she never wore
Deena Wilkes, 61, died of breast cancer at her home in Wednesbury, West Midlands, and will now miss her son Dean’s wedding to his partner Emma Costin
Picture: BPM Media)
A mum who died of cancer just four months before her son is due to get married will be cremated in the wedding dress she never got to wear.
Deena Wilkes, 61, lost her battle with breast cancer on January 14 – four months before she was supposed to watch her son Dean marry his partner Emma Costin.
Having not worn a wedding dress when she married her late husband Gary, Deena will now be cremated in one, as per her last wishes.
Speaking to Birmingham Live, Emma, 32, said: “She always made sure that everyone else was alright and everyone’s kids were ok.
“If someone in the street was struggling, she’d cook them a meal.
“She was just so selfless it was unbelievable. We’re all still in shock.
(
Picture:
BPM Media)
“I’ve known her for eight years and she was like a second mum to me. I saw her almost every day.”
Emma said Deena, from Wednesbury, West Midlands, was the life and soul of the party and left a letter containing her last wishes to prove just that.
Emma, who is a student nurse, said: “She never wore a wedding dress when she got married and she requested to be laid to rest in a wedding dress, so I’ve gone out and bought her a beautiful dress.
“She also asked for the curtains to be left open as she’s cremated and Alicia Keys’ Girl On Fire to be playing – one last hurrah.
“She never asked for anything in her life, she always gave – so we want to honor her wishes.”
(
Picture:
BPM Media)
(
Picture:
BPM Media)
Deena had undergone a double mastectomy but the cancer spread and the devoted mum died at her home.
Emma, herself a mum, said: “She was meant to be staying around for our wedding in May, and that’s the only reason we wanted to get married, so she could see us walk down the aisle.
“But she didn’t make it. We actually found her wedding ring in the house and I’m going to use that as my wedding ring.
“She was fighting to stay to watch us get married but she couldn’t make it.”
(
Picture:
BPM Media)
Emma expressed anger over the recent allegations that Boris Johnson hosted parties during the coronavirus lockdown.
Emma said: “It is outrageous and made me so angry. We stayed away because she was so high risk so when you see things like that it is just awful.
“As a student nurse, I’d strip down every night after work and have a Dettol bath before I could even go near my kids.
“I was working tirelessly and that was the thanks that we got. It is frustrating that we didn’t get to spend as long with her as we wanted to.
“We had to take regular Covid tests before we went to see her and would stand in the garden.”
Read More
Read More
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/mum-who-died-months-before-26084163
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022