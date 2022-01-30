The Cinderella Project helps families find prom dresses for free





The program collects donations of formal gowns and accessories for young women in need of a prom dress.

COLUMBIA, SC For many young girls, prom is a special, long-awaited day in high school, but it can become stressful when you cant find or afford a dress. Thats where “The Cinderella Project” steps in: To help families find the perfect gown for free. The projects first donation drive of the year in Columbia was a success Saturday, after taking 2021 off due to the pandemic. My car is jam-packed both in the trunk and backseat of just beautiful dresses, Renee Ballew said while sifting through the donations. Ballew helps run the project for the South Carolina Young Lawyers Division. They collected gently used and new formal dresses, plus shoes and accessories. Prom is a big day and we want it to be special for everyone, said Ballew. The gowns will go to the community for free during a special boutique shopping day at Brookland Baptist Church on March 19. The program helps around 250 people find dresses in the Columbia area a year. RELATED: Bishopville to receive $1.5M in federal coronavirus relief money This helps any young woman thats looking for that dress and hasnt had the opportunity, explained Tiffany Scott with the Upsilon Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. They’ve partnered with the Cinderella Project for over 20 years. It is amazing to see the ladies’ faces because they come in with the thought of Ive been looking for a dress and not having any luck, and to watch them walk in and find that perfect dress, it really warms my heart, Scott said. The program helps beyond prom: Theyve helped mothers needing formal wear for an event too when they come with their daughters. The only requirement for families to participate is for the shopper to bring a student ID. The Cinderella Project will have two more donation drives on March 17 and 19 at Brookland Baptist Church. RELATED: A month into the Kershaw County quakes, experts say answers still limited Plus, News19 is partnering with the project to be a permanent donation site this year. Donations of gently used or new formal dresses will be accepted until March 17, 2022 during normal business hours. Visitors must wear a mask during drop-off. Our address is 6027 Garners Ferry Road. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

