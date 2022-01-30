Jacob & Co. builds a unique $1.5 million piece: the Bugatti Chiron Blue Sapphire Crystal





After replacing the Veyron in 2016, the Chiron hypercar is finally reaching the final stage of its glorious run of 500 units. All the examples have already been given and this achievement deserves to be commemorated in the most extravagant way possible. With its ongoing partnership with Jacob & Co., they build a unique timepiece, the Bugatti Chiron Blue Sapphire Crystal. Much like the cost of owning the vehicle of the same name, this extravagant wrist candy costs $1.5 million. If you’ve been following our articles closely, Jacob & Co. has collaborated with Bugatti on automotive-themed exclusives. One of its most ridiculously ornate and expensive releases at the time was the Twin Turbo Furious La Montre Noire. For the Bugatti Chiron Blue Sapphire Crystal, its silhouette matches that of its contemporaries. However, with a price several times higher than other versions, it is the ultimate expression of luxury you can wear. Instead of precious metals, it arrives in a transparent case made from the gemstone. This process requires patience and expertise which can take up to several months. It is remarkable how the tonneau case changes from blue tint to none for the top crystal. Inside is an openworked dial that features the manual Jacob & Co. JCAM37 caliber. Much like a vehicle suspension system, it anchors to the case at four points. The main attraction here is the complication that resembles the hypercar’s 16-cylinder engine. Additionally, transparent components allow owners to admire the inner workings of the Bugatti Chiron Blue Sapphire Crystal from any angle. Other notable features include the tourbillon at 12 o’clock and a power reserve indicator at 9 o’clock. Finally, Jacob & Co. then associates it with a white silicone rubber strap. Learn more Images courtesy of Jacob & Co./Bugatti

