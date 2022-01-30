Fashion
Andre Leon Talley: Trailblazing Vogue editor who broke fashions boundaries
A trailblazer in the truest sense of the word, Andre Leon Talley was to Paris couture what Sidney Poitier was to Hollywood: a Black man who revolutionized the status of his race in a predominantly white industry. Whereas Poitier had a quiet, graceful, persona pre-empting Leon Talley by two decades Leon Talley was literally a larger than life character who stood at 6ft 6in tall.
He possessed an unmissable presence and an attitude that Anna Wintour editor in chief of US vogue, and his boss for decades described as bombastic. For all his bravado, Leon Talley was not of the fake it till you make it contingent. He was a walking encyclopedia of fashion. My power came from my knowledge, he once said. I opened my mouth and knew what I was talking about.
Born on October 16, 1948 in the affluent area of Georgetown, Washington DC, he was brought up by his grandmother and great-grandmother in Durham, North Carolina. There, he underwent a natural fashion induction. I learned about style in the church. There were the best hats. The best coats. It was all about polish. There was a ritual of laying them out, picked on a Saturday.
At 12 years old he was poring over issues of American vogue, his entree to the world of fashion, and seeing the first Black models to grace the pages of the magazine, namely Pat Cleveland and Naomi Sims. Fittingly, he also read John Fairchilds book The Fashionable Savagesa seminal sartorial critique published in 1965.
At a time when racial segregation was rife and integration was in its infancy, Leon Talley arrived in New York in 1974 with an MA in French studies from Brown University. It was here that Leon Talley volunteered to work at the Metropolitan Museum on the Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design exhibition, and met the legendary magazine editor Diana Vreeland.
While he was dressing a mannequin as Claudette Colbert in a gold lam Adrian dress, Vreeland called him into her office with a fashion narrative. You are dressing Cleopatra. Shes a teenage queen. She spends all day in the sun. She is trailed by her white albino peacocks. Now get cracking, Andre. Thats the assignment. Their enduring relationship was to underpin Leon Talleys life in fashion.
With Vreelands assistance, he secured a job as an assistant at Andy Warhols Interview magazine. He was paid $75 a week, but, as he stated in his memoir, The social life that came along with it was priceless. He was poached from Interview by John Fairchild, whom Leon Talley described as the king of fashion journalism, the master of Women’s Wear Daily and W.
Speaking at the Oxford Union in 2013, Leon Talley concluded: Diana Vreeland taught me about the luxury of clothes from the inside. Mr Fairchild taught me how to analyze clothes as a writer. Frequenting the front row at the Paris shows, Leon Talley became the confidante designers. Karl Lagerfeld gave him a collection of bespoke shirts. From Yves Saint Laurent he received a crucifix made from raffia.
In 1983, Leon Talley arrived for his first day working at American vogue limping with an injured foot, wearing a Perry Ellis coat. I was a nervous wreck. I was wildly insecure, he told ET Live, but Anna Wintour took me under her wing. He was to rise through the ranks over the decades, ultimately becoming the first African American male creative director from 1988 to 1995, then his editor at large from 1998 to 2013.
Contrary to media hype, Leon Talleys departure from American vogue had nothing to do with race or age discrimination but was due to a clinical marketing decision sparked by the advent of the influencer. Unceremoniously replaced by comedian Liza Koshy, who had 17.5 million followers on YouTube, Leon Talley told Gayle King how his removal from the red carpet at the Met was a business decision based on a marketing reach.
It was after leaving American vogue that his reputation has become international. First, through the documentary film The Gospel According to Andrewhich featured legions of celebrities who underlined Leon Talleys impact, including Whoopi Goldberg, Fran Lebowitz, and will.i.am, who mused: Hes the Kofi Annan of what youve got on.
He published his memoir, The Chiffon Trenchesin 2020, which he described as a love letter to Anna Wintour, reaching both the Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller lists. In 2021, Leon Talley became the new face of Ugg boots.
On being given Frances highest honour, the Legion dHonneur, Leon Talley described opening the letter as the happiest day of my life.
On his passing, legions of celebrities paid their respects to a figure who had touched their lives. Oprah Winfrey wrote: Another LEGEND gone. Not to be duplicated. Tom Ford said: I adored Andre Leon Talley. He was brilliant, shocking and sharp. The New York Times summed up the sentiments of those who admired him, naming Leon Talley as the Beholder of Beauty. The last great editor of a lost era.
Andre Leon Talley, journalist and editor, born 16 October 1948, died 18 January 2022
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/obituaries/andre-leon-talley-vogue-fashion-obituary-b2001312.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022