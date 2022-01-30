commUNITY spotlight: Celebrity stylist Tim B. from Buffalo





Tim B. is from Buffalo, and many call him the celebrity fashion stylist to the stars.

BUFFALO, NY Buffalo is the home of so many people doing big things across the country. Tim B. is from Buffalo and many call him the celebrity fashion stylist to the stars. He told Channel 2’s Claudine Ewing for commUNITY about his job that has taken him from the 716 to New York City. “I wardrobe celebrities, models, advertising campaigns, music videos, commercials anything you need an outfit for, I’m the person that you call,” he said. He styles woman and will tell you, “I always had a thing for fashion. It was like always my thing, but it was geared towards men’s fashion. I knew nothing about women’s fashion.” Growing up he said he always wanted to be an entrepreneur like his father, a Buffalo barber. In 2009, while attending Buffalo State Collegehe said a friend suggested he consider fashion as a major. He eventually made big decisions, and his first break was Angelea Preston of Buffalo who was on “America’s Next Top Model.” He has appeared on style segments on 106 & Park on BET and other shows. Some of his clients include Lil’ Kim, Ashanti, LaLa Anthonyand City Girls to name a few. Tim B. will tell you the process is long to get the ideal look for a client. “I try to get into their mind,” he said. “I observe them with everything they do, because you have to become the person to know what’s going to work, fit, even to try new things. We do a fitting and we see what works, and what doesn’t work. We take it to get tailored to the body, and then the actual event.” Can a dress make a difference? It sure does, he said. “I feel like you exude a certain confidence when you’re dressed well,” he said. He hopes to style Bruno Mars in the future. Some of his work has received rave reviews. He was named Stylist of the year in 2021 by Sheen Magazine. Many likely saw his outfits on Ashanti when she appeared on Verzuz and on the Soul Train Awards. He outfitted her in an Alexander McQueen blazer and shoes by Jennifer Lee. Tim B. is now 32 and living the life he enjoys. He admits, “I had to struggle there was times I was homeless, I slept in my car for like two weeks. I moved to New York with $78.” He is proud to call Buffalo his hometown. WATCH THE ENTIRE EPISODE OF COMMUNITY:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/community/2-community/community-spotlight-celebrity-stylist-tim-b-buffalo/71-3f0083ea-0843-4f7a-aacc-50c030ebd1ad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos