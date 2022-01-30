Fashion
Fashion Queen: The Secrets of a Royal Style Icon
Queens Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year will see her fashion choices take center stage.
And while the special occasion might see a few nods to the platinum theme, the styling will be the familiar one that’s developed throughout its record-breaking reign.
Her instantly recognizable wardrobe of vibrant colors and matching hats help her stand out from the crowd, making her more visible to well-wishers at royal engagements.
The monarchs’ neatly curled hair, immaculate black or white gloves, black patent Anello & Davide loafers and trusty black Launer handbags remained staples of her look, echoing the stability associated with her long reign.
The Queen also uses her outfits as diplomatic tools.
Colors, patterns and jewelry with particular symbolism are used to honor the guests she welcomes or the countries visited during her tours abroad.
Trips to Canada featured red and white ensembles in homage to the Canadian flag, as well as her diamond maple leaf brooch, while her high-profile and diplomatically sensitive first visit to Ireland saw the monarch choose green as her national color of the Republic.
Angela Kelly, Queens’ principal dresser and personal adviser, has revealed the behind-the-scenes tricks used to dress the monarchs.
She sews in extra layers of lining to cushion the impact of pearls and crystals on the queen’s back when events call for glamorous dresses.
Tiny weights are also placed in the hems of daywear for windy weather, and fabrics that wrinkle or could potentially develop messy loose strands are avoided.
Ms Kelly, who has the same size feet as the Queen, wears brand new shoes handmade by the monarchs beforehand to ensure they are comfortable on first use.
School tours see extra frills added to keep youngsters entertained.
When Her Majesty visits a school or children’s center she is always dressed in a bright and cheerful colour, and her hat has the kind of details that will appeal to young feathers, swirls, twists, flowers and ribbons, Ms Kelly has revealed in his book about his working relationship with the Queen The Other Side Of The Coin.
In nursing homes or nursing homes, the Queen wears bright colors to help the visually impaired, and on walks the crown and brim of her hat will be taken into account.
The thrifty queen wears and adapts her clothes, the average lifespan of an outfit being up to 25 years.
Color coordination is key, even down to her umbrellas.
The monarch has clear Birdcage umbrellas made by the Fulton Group to match every wet weather outfit, with the rim and handle matching the exact shade she’s wearing.
The Queen regularly wore fur but as of 2019 only faux fur is used.
Over the years, the Queens style has gradually evolved.
The start of her reign saw classic couture designs of silk and tulle evening dresses by Sir Norman Hartnell and cinched-waist dresses by Sir Hardy Amies.
In the 1960s there were shift dresses and petal-covered hats, and in the 1970s fashionable geometric prints and sometimes turbans for the day and flowing chiffon by Ian Thomas in the evening, while in the 1980s, there were blouses with bows.
Fashion designer Stewart Parvin became a favorite and began making clothes for the Queen in 2000.
Ms Kelly is now Queens’ go-to designer for day and evening wear, and often uses Swarovski crystals to add glamor to major royal occasions.
When off duty, the Queen likes to dress for country life in a blouse and A-line skirt with a green waxed or quilted coat or raincoat, her rubber boots and her familiar silk scarf tied under her chin.
Nods to its landmark celebrations are often woven into key elements for birthdays and jubilees.
The golden dress she wore for the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Palace pop concert was influenced by the golden figure in the Queen Victoria Memorial, around which the stage was built.
The national Platinum Jubilee celebrations slated for June provide the perfect opportunity for the nation’s longest-serving monarch to launch platinum-influenced coins or jewelry, channeling the historic occasion through her fashion.
