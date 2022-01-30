Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to Her $80,000 Versace Couture Dress





Sarah Jessica Parker dug into the SATC reboot, “And Just Like That,” and wore a stunning $80,000 Versace Couture gown.

In the show’s eighth episode, Parker, 56, famous for playing Carrie Bradshaw on the show, browsed through the writer’s costume archives, including the incredible $80,000 Versace Couture she donned during from the season finale of the original series. Carrie was seen wearing the ‘Mille Feuille’ dress in season 6, episode 19, An American Girl in Paris, Part Une in 2004. Following her debut on Thursday’s show, SJP took to Instagram to make tribute to the outfit. Sarah Jessica Parker donned a stunning Versace Couture gown for her SATC And Just Like That reboot. She paid tribute to the dress and expressed her feelings on Instagram for the dress.

RELATED:How Sarah Jessica Parker is evolving as an entrepreneur Sarah posted a pair of photos with her 7.7 million Instagram followers, along with a photo from the final scene of And Just Like That, Episode Eight, titled Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered, and a close-up of An American Girl in Paris, Part One. “We found her,” she captioned the photo. Slithering in. Carrie reveals to fellow realtor Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury, in the episode that she’s been sitting around in her 20s, 30s and 40s all week while sifting through her clothes. She then advises Seema to hold her breath until she sees “her pride and pleasure” in the Versace Couture Mille Feuille outfit she wore in Paris. When Carrie travels to Paris to live with Aleksandr Petrovsky, she inevitably wears a slew of incredible costumes, the most stunning of which is undoubtedly the stunning Versace dress, according to Daily mail.

As she settles into her new European lifestyle, she is supposed to go out to dinner with the artists, but her husband abandons her on his bed, and she ends up sleeping in costume. She tells Seema that she has worn the outfit several times, once in Paris and once at home. “Versace,” she said of the garment. The episode ends with Carrie standing at her window, dressed up and munching on treats. It was later discovered that the dress had cost $80,000. At the end of the first series, costume designer Patricia Field remarked of the outfit, “Some people make beautiful crocheted doily dresses that they put on figurines, and it goes over a roll of toilet paper. ” “They crochet this outfit for a doll, and it’s incredibly huge, then put the doll on the toilet paper roll, and it’s in their bathroom. Although Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones are the main protagonists of Sex And The City, Carrie’s famous costume is the fifth key star of the series and of this week’s segment of And Just Like That, according to Opera News.

The dress is named after the multi-layered dessert. It is remarkably similar to the one worn by Natalia Vodianova in a famous Alice in Wonderland-themed Vogue shoot by Annie Leibovitz and designed by Grace Coddington in 2003. READ NEXT: Action Comics #1 Sells For $3.18 Million Sources:Daily mail, Opera News Former ‘Love Island’ star Molly Mae Hague was paid $550,000 a month by Pretty Little Thing



