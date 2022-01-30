Three takeaways from Nebraska Men’s Basketball’s 63-61 loss to Rutgers | Sports

Nebraska men’s basketball realized a sobering truth Saturday night.

No matter how macabre, devastating, or downright depressing things are, they can always get worse. Losing nine straight Big Ten games and 12 of 13 overall was the current situation for head coach Fred Hoibergs’ team entering Saturday’s home game with Rutgers.

But here it is, opportunity. After a gauntlet to open Big Ten play, the Huskers’ schedule has lightened considerably over the last month and a half of the season, starting with a visit by the Scarlet Knights to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is down to one opponent currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

For most of the game, at least according to the scoreboard, Nebraska played like a team that knew exactly what was in front of them. The Huskers played with urgency and tenacity. Even when the shots didn’t fall during stretches in both halves, Nebraska made critical defensive saves to repel Rutgers’ advances.

And then everything fell apart. The Huskers’ slow and painful march to defeat unfolded in typical heartbreaking fashion, with a good helping of late-game craziness. Here are three takeaways from Nebraska’s gruesome loss to Rutgers:

An inexcusable collapse

The Huskers led from the jump on Saturday and led comfortably for long periods of play.

It came, in large part, on an incredible defensive effort, an effort that Hoiberg called the best of the season. Nebraska limited Rutgers to 38.3 percent from the field and 15.8 percent from 3-point range. The Scarlet Knights’ two most dynamic weapons in senior guards Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker were rendered ineffective for the majority of the contest.

Even after Nebraska held a slim three-point halftime lead, the Huskers were able to open things up. Whenever the Scarlet Knights reduced Nebraska’s lead to a possession or two on the stretch, freshman guard Bryce McGowens usually had an answer.

Then came what could have been the fatal blow.

Down 51-45 with 6:18 remaining, Rutgers freshman guard Jalen Miller was called for a technical foul following a heated reaction to a call on the floor. McGowens sank two of four free throws in stride, but Nebraska held an eight-point lead and a spirited home crowd behind their back.

Only Rutgers answered, not Nebraska. Baker and Harper Jr. ultimately punished the Huskers’ inability to put the visitors away completely, leading a charge late in the game as the Nebraska offense sputtered. Nebraska scored just one field goal in the final eight minutes of action.

This of course insinuates that Nebraska again failed to execute the stretch, which would be a correct assumption. The Scarlet Knights cut Nebraska’s lead to one consecutive possession before the three-minute mark with 3-pointers from Harper Jr. and sophomore forward Mawot Mag, then junior guard Paul Mulcahy netted an unlikely offensive rebound and finished inside to give Rutgers a 61-60 lead with 1:32 remaining.

In the final 90 seconds, Nebraska failed to generate any quality winning looks, which is especially damning given that Hoiberg had the opportunity to set up an attacking set with 46 seconds remaining.

Yet after all that, the Huskers had one last chance to tie the contest. Harper Jr. had two free throws to give the Scarlet Knights a 63-60 lead with 10 seconds left. Nebraska called for senior guard Kobe Webster, who was 0 of 10 from the field, and Baker fouled the guard as he tried to tie the game.

Webster missed the first of three free throws, ending the contest.

We didn’t bounce on the stretch and couldn’t stop when we needed to. I would say that was a bit of a game-changer, McGowens said after the game. We just didn’t make the big plays in the big moments.

This is ultimately what stings the most. It wasn’t the most effective offensive effort, but Nebraska did more than enough defensively to win. The Huskers even held a rebounding advantage over a team that Hoiberg said manhandled Nebraska on the glass when the two teams met just three weeks ago.

The Huskers, again, failed to do those things when it mattered most. It’s the only thing that matters.

The attack of the McGowens brothers in the absence of Verges

Before Nebraska completely collapsed, one of the most surreal moments of the 2021-22 season took place, one that completely ignited the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd.

With Rutgers on the fastbreak, sophomore forward Aundre Hyatt went up for a dunk, but was met at the edge with emphasis fashion by junior guard Trey McGowens. He then headed the fastbreak which resulted in a layup and one by his younger brother, Bryce McGowens.

Apart from the special moment the two brothers shared, it also indicated the impact the McGowens brothers had on the contest. Bryce McGowens was hugely impressive again, posting 29 points on 6 of 17 shooting. He did most of his work from the free throw line, where he went 14 of 18. Trey McGowens was the only other Husker at two numbers, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Their efforts were much needed considering the Nebraska staff on Saturday night.

Senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr., Nebraska’s second-leading scorer, did not play against the Scarlet Knights due to what Hoiberg said was a personal matter. He was sitting on the bench in street clothes for the contest, however. Hoiberg offered no post-game update on whether or not the transfer from Arizona State would see action against Michigan on Tuesday.

That shouldn’t hurt Bryce McGowens’ performance though. After all, he scored 23 points Thursday against Wisconsin with Verge in action. With three straight 20-point games under his belt, the five-star Huskers rookie seems to be settling into a nice offensive rhythm in the always tricky Big Ten.

It’s amazing where [Bryce] consider where he was a few months ago, he is maturing before our eyes,” Hoiberg said after the game. Asking him to do so many things there, I thought defensively he was also rock solid, he does so many things for our team.

It can’t get worse, right?

Nebraska has a quick turnaround from the brutal loss, the latest impact of the teams’ COVID-19 impacted schedule. Hoibergs’ crew visits Michigan on Tuesday, a team that beat Nebraska 102-67 in December.

The Huskers will enter the contest desperate for something to get their way. Things could fall apart extremely quickly if they don’t. Nebraska has home opportunities with Northwestern, Minnesota and Maryland – all teams ranked No. 67 or lower nationally according to kenpom.com – but that might not matter unless the team finds a way to close out a game.

It’s fair to wonder if Nebraska will be able to respond or not. Nebraska lost close and tight competition in its recent 10-game losing streak, a number even increased when examining the Huskers’ 13-game losing streak in 14 games.

The Big Ten’s 10-game losing streak is the longest to open conference play in Hoibergs’ tenure. These are the indisputable facts. That makes taking advantage of things like Bryce McGowens’ scoring explosion or the team’s defensive effort essentially meaningless. The end result was the same as all the previous ones.

Nebraska needs three wins in its final nine games to match the Big Ten’s win total from last season, and two to avoid posting a miserable low. After Saturday’s contest, matching those winning teams to a number from years past might be Nebraska’s only reprieve.

