Fashion
Newly-engaged Maya Jama conceals her diamond ring in latex gloves as she slips into a leather dress
She recently got engaged to her NBA player Ben Simmons.
And, Maya Jama, 27,covered up her ‘600k ten-carat’ diamond ring in latex gloves as she slipped into a very sexy leather pencil dress after filming the John Bishop show in London, on Saturday.
The television personality showcased her enviable curves in the skintight all-black ensemble as she exited the studio.
Incredible: Newly-engaged Maya Jama, 27, covered up her huge ‘ten-carat’ diamond ring in latex gloves as she slipped into a VERY sexy leather pencil dress on Saturday
Maya, who got engaged to Ben, 25, over the festive period, concealed her huge rock with the elbow length gloves.
She wore her raven braids in soft waves and shielded her face with a pair of blackvisor sunglasses.
The radio DJ accessorized with a chunky silver bangle on each wrist and completed her look with a pair of stiletto heeled boots.
Stunning: The television personality showcased her enviable curves in the skintight all-black ensemble after filming the John Bishop show in London
Sexy: Maya, who got engaged to Ben, 25, over the festive period, concealed her huge rock with the elbow length gloves
All smiles: Sheshielded her face with a pair of black visor sunglasses
Hard at it: Ben Simmons (pictured) popped the question over the festive period, according to reports, after a whirlwind seven-month romance
Taking to Instagram, she later posed up a storm inprovocative ensemble as she gave a behind the scenes glimpse of the show.
Maya worked her best angles before adding some hilarious photos of host, John twerking.
Alongside the snaps she penned: ‘Laughed my a*s off on @johnbish100 show today – ended up refereeing a twerk off & spoke about some other bits. It will be on ITV tonight at 9:30pm xxx’
Hot! Taking to Instagram, she later posed up a storm in provocative ensemble as she gave a behind the scenes glimpse of the show
BTS: Alongside the snaps she penned: ‘Laughed my ass off on @johnbish100 show today – ended up refereeing a twerk off & spoke about some other bits’
Fun:Maya worked her best angles before adding some hilarious photos of host, John twerking
Earlier this month, Maya was spotted flashing her huge diamond ring, which experts have valued at 600k ($800k) in Ben’s home city, Philadelphia.
The pair became engaged after a whirlwind seven-month romance having been first romantically linkedin June 2021, after they were seen together on a night out at restaurant Sexy Fish in London.
Alexandra Michell, Gemologist Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4s Posh Pawn told MailOnline: ‘This is a classic and elegant emerald cut diamond ring with trapezoid side stones on a white gold or platinum setting.
Couple: Earlier this month, Maya was spotted flashing her huge diamond ring, which experts have valued at 600k ($800k) in NBA player Ben Simmons home city, Philadelphia
‘The main diamond looks like it weighs approximately (a 10carats. Its likely to be a very clean stone being an emerald cut (you can see straight through them), and looks to be very white. I would estimate this to retail for upwards of 600,000.’
Moreover, jewelery experts at Steven Stone have estimated Maya’s sparkler is worth around 500,000, with managing director, Zack Stone, revealing:
‘It looks to be an emerald cut diamond set on a white gold or platinum band. The center stone is around 10 carats, which is huge, and will no doubt be of the highest quality. With this in mind, it could be worth around 500,000 on today’s market.’
The Sun claims the pair – who went public with their romance earlier this year – have only told close friends and family the alleged happy news after getting engaged over Christmas.
A source told the publication: ‘Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her.’
The Australian-raised star picked up the ring on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed.
The John Bishop Show airs on Friday at 9.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.
Coming soon: The John Bishop Show continues tonight at 9.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10455531/Newly-engaged-Maya-Jama-conceals-diamond-ring-latex-gloves-slips-leather-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022