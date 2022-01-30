Newly-engaged Maya Jama conceals her diamond ring in latex gloves as she slips into a leather dress

She recently got engaged to her NBA player Ben Simmons.

And, Maya Jama, 27,covered up her ‘600k ten-carat’ diamond ring in latex gloves as she slipped into a very sexy leather pencil dress after filming the John Bishop show in London, on Saturday.

The television personality showcased her enviable curves in the skintight all-black ensemble as she exited the studio.

Maya, who got engaged to Ben, 25, over the festive period, concealed her huge rock with the elbow length gloves.

She wore her raven braids in soft waves and shielded her face with a pair of blackvisor sunglasses.

The radio DJ accessorized with a chunky silver bangle on each wrist and completed her look with a pair of stiletto heeled boots.

Hard at it: Ben Simmons (pictured) popped the question over the festive period, according to reports, after a whirlwind seven-month romance

Taking to Instagram, she later posed up a storm inprovocative ensemble as she gave a behind the scenes glimpse of the show.

Maya worked her best angles before adding some hilarious photos of host, John twerking.

Alongside the snaps she penned: ‘Laughed my a*s off on @johnbish100 show today – ended up refereeing a twerk off & spoke about some other bits. It will be on ITV tonight at 9:30pm xxx’

Earlier this month, Maya was spotted flashing her huge diamond ring, which experts have valued at 600k ($800k) in Ben’s home city, Philadelphia.

The pair became engaged after a whirlwind seven-month romance having been first romantically linkedin June 2021, after they were seen together on a night out at restaurant Sexy Fish in London.

Alexandra Michell, Gemologist Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4s Posh Pawn told MailOnline: ‘This is a classic and elegant emerald cut diamond ring with trapezoid side stones on a white gold or platinum setting.

‘The main diamond looks like it weighs approximately (a 10carats. Its likely to be a very clean stone being an emerald cut (you can see straight through them), and looks to be very white. I would estimate this to retail for upwards of 600,000.’

Moreover, jewelery experts at Steven Stone have estimated Maya’s sparkler is worth around 500,000, with managing director, Zack Stone, revealing:

‘It looks to be an emerald cut diamond set on a white gold or platinum band. The center stone is around 10 carats, which is huge, and will no doubt be of the highest quality. With this in mind, it could be worth around 500,000 on today’s market.’

The Sun claims the pair – who went public with their romance earlier this year – have only told close friends and family the alleged happy news after getting engaged over Christmas.

A source told the publication: ‘Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her.’

The Australian-raised star picked up the ring on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed.

The John Bishop Show airs on Friday at 9.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.